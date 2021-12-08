Sorry Libs, Americans Think Trump Did Better Fighting COVID Than Biden

Democrats spent the entire pandemic blaming President Trump for COVID and the deaths caused by it, but Americans nevertheless think Trump handled COVID better than Joe Biden.

The latest Rasmussen Reports survey showed 43% of likely voters approving of how Biden is handling the pandemic, compared to 55% who disapprove. This represents a sharp decline since this summer when a majority approved of his handling of the pandemic.

A majority, 56%, also say Biden broke his promise to “shut down the virus.” While 30% still believe he kept that promise.

But, for all the rhetoric the left and the media unleashed against Trump last year, voters prefer how Trump handled the pandemic. According to the poll, 39% of voters say Biden handled the pandemic better than Trump, while 49% of voters say Trump handled the pandemic better than Biden. Only 10% said they were about the same.

Clearly, not being Trump only got Biden so far… Eventually, Americans expected that he would deliver, and he failed. Worse yet for Biden, Americans clearly prefer Trump’s widely panned response to COVID…probably because they figured out that it wasn’t nearly as bad as the Democrats and their allies in the media made it out to be.