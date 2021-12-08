Podcasts
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 163: Comedy Isn't Dead Even Though Liberals Keep Trying to Kill It

By Stephen Kruiser Dec 08, 2021 9:02 PM ET

Apparently, this is actually episode 162. However, while I was sleep-deprived from a sinus infection last week I posted episode 161 as 162. Confusion reigned and I called this one 163, so we’re just going to go with that. Years from now people can talk about the legendary lost episode of The Kruiser Kabana Podcast.

This is how legends grow, people.

via GIPHY

I get asked a lot if comedy is being completely ruined by the woke scolds. Kevin Downey Jr. and I kicked off our “Unwoke Comedy Tour” last Saturday in Hillsdale, MI, and I am happy to report that the commies haven’t killed stand-up.

There were some cobwebs that needed to be shaken off of my act, to be sure. It was my first full-length set since before the pandemic. It would appear that I still have talent though.

In this episode, I go over why I think the humorless left will never be able to destroy comedy. I think I’m right.

I hope I’m right.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
