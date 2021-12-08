California Vows to Be Abortion 'Sanctuary' if SCOTUS Overturns Roe

We can always rely on California to go as far left as they can on just about every issue. Like clockwork.

Now that the Supreme Court appears to be closer to overturning Roe v. Wade than it ever has before, California is taking a hard left turn in its response to a ruling we likely won’t hear for months.

While other states are planning — or have already enacted — restrictions on abortion in the run-up to a ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislators are preparing to welcome all abortions with open arms.

“We’ll be a sanctuary,” Newsom told the Associated Press, also asserting that California is “looking at ways to support that inevitability and looking at ways to expand our protections.”

Fox News reports:

The California Future of Abortion Council, which was created in September and consists of multiple advocacy groups and more than 40 abortion providers in the state, released a report with 45 recommendations for the state to consider should Roe v. Wade be overturned. The recommendations in the report, which state Sen. Toni Atkins (D) helped draft, call for public funding for travel expenses – including transport and lodging – for those seeking abortions and reimbursement to abortion providers who provide services to those who cannot afford them.

First of all, can we talk about how hideous it sounds to refer to your state as a “sanctuary” for abortion? It’s a far cry from the old saw about how Democrats want abortion to be “safe, legal, and rare.” Now, the Golden State wants abortion to be “safe, legal, state-sanctioned, and all over the place.” It turns my stomach to even imagine it.

A “sanctuary” where children are taken to be killed. More like a slaughter house than a sanctuary. Horrific. https://t.co/rflSCqnjte — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) December 8, 2021

To make matters even more sickening, California’s abortion commission also wants to reward students who choose a culture of death as a profession. The California Future of Abortion Council report calls for the creation of a California Reproductive Scholarship Corps offering to offset the tuition of medical students who agree to perform abortions in rural parts of the state once they’ve completed medical school.

Naturally, these ideas, which the AP calls “not just a liberal fantasy,” will be part of California’s proposed budget, which Newsom will reveal soon. Abortion advocates are counting on state support to make California the abortion capital of the U.S.

“We’re looking at how to build capacity and build workforce,” said Jodi Hicks, CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California. “It will take a partnership and investment with the state.”

Pro-life advocates like Jonathan Keller, president and CEO of the California Family Council, aren’t giving up the fight for life. The 160-or-so pregnancy resource centers in the state are looking to gear up with more staff and volunteers to help change hearts if an influx of potential abortion patients come into the state.

“Even if we are not facing any immediate legislative opportunities or legislative victories, it’s a reminder that the work of changing hearts and minds and also providing real support and resources to women facing unplanned pregnancies — that work will always continue,” Keller said. He added: “In many ways, that work is going to be even more important, both in light of the Supreme Court’s decision and in light of whatever Sacramento decides they are going to do in response.”

Pray for California. And if you’re inclined to support a pregnancy resource center in the state, do so generously. They’ll need all the help they can get.