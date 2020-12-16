The Morning Briefing: Americans Revolt Against Life in COVID-19 East Berlin

Better Revolt Before the Curfew Tanks Arrive

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. My go-to core workout involves a keg of beer.

I feel almost conversational at times when leading off here each morning with you fine people. Sure, the conversation is a bit one-sided, but those who have met me in real life will tell you that that’s how it usually goes anyway.

The inspiration for this lead-in today began when I got a travel alert about a really good airfare between my humble desert hometown and San Jose, Costa Rica, which is someplace I’ve always wanted to visit. I quickly checked the Airbnb rates and found that they were ridiculously low. I started to plan a trip for next September in my head.

Then it hit me.

Who can predict how any of the COVID rules will be going then? I’ve been saying for a while now that I can’t envision any of this nonsense getting much better before summer. If I believe myself, a September trip would be wildly optimistic.

This stupid Chinese Bat Flu is ruining everything.

As I write this, my hometown is under curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM. There is no logic or science to back this up as being in any way effective to combat the ‘rona, but many “Listen to scientists” Democrats are fond of the curfews.

I was talking to a friend last week who has been very cautious about the virus and even somewhat supportive of early shutdown efforts to combat it. She’s getting a little weary now though. I said, “It’s like we’re living in a half-a**ed police state now,” and she agreed.

We are all aware that I don’t mind a little hyperbole now and then but I’m close to the mark with this one. Some of us are under curfew. Others are being forced to not go anywhere at all. We’re being told where, when, and with whom we can or cannot enjoy holiday meals. There’s talk of having to produce proof of vaccination papers to travel. Governors and mayors are encouraging citizens to report their neighbors to the authorities for violating COVID rules.

If it walks like a Soviet, talks like a Soviet…

Thankfully, there a signs that some of the good people of America are entirely fed up with the petty tyrants and are beginning to push back.

Various small business owners have been fighting shutdowns for months but things are really heating up now. One of the more inspirational stories has been the New Jersey gym owner who has been telling his governor what he can do with his lockdowns. Megan recently had an update:

Atlas Gym has been continuously harassed by the government of New Jersey for refusing to shut its doors or impose mask mandates on its clients. Owner Ian Smith has made headlines for staying open despite orders from the state to close up shop. But now he’s back with a viral video message he made for Governor Phil Murphy. I don’t think the state’s sanctions on him are working, do you? Filming in a full gym, Smith stands defiant against government interference with his right to work and feed his family. I wish every business owner in America was this courageous. That’s all it would take to end the unfair targeting of small businesses while huge corporations are allowed to turn profits without fines. Resist!

Megan is right — more of this would weaken the tyrants.

Of course, that attitude would be folly if the repeated lockdowns were having a significant effect. Stacey has a great data-driven breakdown about that here.

Another heartwarming tale came out of Washington state this past weekend, which Victoria wrote about yesterday:

Residents of the clear-aired, fir tree-festooned, and sparsely-populated towns of Morton and Mossyrock, Wash., held a Freedom Rally in “peaceful protests” over the weekend to defy the governor’s latest COVID shutdown orders. Hundreds of people swarmed the small town of Mossyrock to spend money, eat inside restaurants, and raise a peaceful middle finger to the governor.

Look for the resistance to grow if any of the tyrannical idiots “follow the science” to cancelling Christmas.

It has been disheartening to see how many Americans have been willing to blindly believe and roll over for politicians who don’t exactly represent the mentally sharpest among us. Heck, look at how many were willing to follow Joe Biden off of the COVID cliff. He ran on nothing but the virus and the lemmings loved it.

Because Grandpa Gropes made COVID scare tactics the centerpiece of his presidential run his media slaves are still working over time to keep the public panicking:

"ZOMG! It's going to sneak in your house and kill you!" Stop with the fucking fear mongering already. https://t.co/nxpTF2rIFU — SFK (@stephenkruiser) December 15, 2020

That’s right kids, the homes that they are trying to force you to stay in are COVID-19 hotspots.

Don’t you feel super comforted by all of this science?

Let us all #resist and start to get these freedoms back before they go away forever.

But Democrats and Republicans Will Never Understand Each Other Again

Kangaroos can learn to communicate with humans, researchers say https://t.co/kYMBVcUruU pic.twitter.com/DchBoOepqV — Reuters (@Reuters) December 16, 2020

PJM Linktank

#WINNING. Rural Washington Towns Openly Rebel Against Governor Inslee’s Latest COVID Shutdowns

Treacher: Abraham Lincoln Canceled in San Fran. School Because Being Murdered by a Democrat for Freeing Slaves Doesn’t Show He Cared Enough About Black Lives

Have COVID-19 Lockdowns Saved Any Lives? Let’s Take a Look at Federal Data

Texas A&M Apologizes to Black Trump-Supporting Student for Threatening Him, Says a ‘Template’ Is to Blame

And involves about fourteen people. Here’s More Proof That the Transgender Movement Is Insane and Extremely Dangerous

California Sheriff Refuses ‘Absurd’ Order to Release Murderers and Rapists Due to Pandemic

Supreme Court Strikes Down Restrictions on Colorado Churches

China Using Forced Labor to Pick Cotton: Report

U.S. Sanctions Turkey For Purchase of Russian Anti-Aircraft System

Supreme Court Strikes Down Restrictions on Colorado Churches

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #107: Pray That Joe Biden Isn’t an Honest Politician Who Stays Bought by the CCP

But 80+ million voted for him or something, Looks Like Sleepy Joe Only Had 52K Live Stream Viewers for His Boring Speech

Under Threat of Recall, Gov. Gavin Newsom May Get to Name Two U.S. Senators

Yes, Georgia Senate Candidate Raphael Warnock Is a Radical, Bigoted Nutjob

Here’s Your Islamophobia: Imam Says His Congregation Has Been Called Rude Names

The Corporate Media Ponders a Post-Trump Era and They Are Worried

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 87: America Was Better When Boys Had Paper Routes

VIP Gold

Watch as male Karen stalks woman Terminator-style through a store for not wearing a mask

From the Mothership and Beyond

Zuck has lost the lefties now: The Atlantic Daily: Three Reasons Why Facebook Is Dangerous

Trump Campaign’s Former Senior Aide: Let’s Be Honest About Where We Are with the Election Results

Not Shocking: Mitt Romney Is Sad About a Key Aspect of Trump’s Presidency

AND…there’s the problem. Biden in Georgia: Ossoff and Warnock Would be ‘Doers, not Roadblocks’ for Democrats’ Agenda in the Senate

Jim Acosta Heckles Kayleigh McEnany for Being ‘Hypocritical’ After Calling Out Media Disinformation

Even with COVID Vaccines, the Media Can’t Help But Fuel American Panic

GOP Lawmakers Guess Why Pelosi Is Keeping Swalwell on Intel Committee

How They Made a Vaccine So Fast

FDA authorizes use of a nonprescription home COVID test

Come And Take It: Gun Range Defies COVID Shutdown Order

Mayor Touting Anti-Gun Cred Illustrates Baffling Ignorance

No Charges Filed Because Rioters Destroyed The Evidence

Good. Drown these idiots in lawsuits. School District Faces 2nd Lawsuit Over BB Gun Suspensions

Tom Cruise Goes Off On Crew After Covid Breach On ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ London Set – Hear The Audio

Common Core: The Last Time Bill Gates Helped America

Report: Russian Agents Attempted To Kill Opposition Leader A Second Time Before He Was Flown To Germany

Bad News, New Yorkers: Cuomo Says His Days As Governor “Nowhere Near Over”

Shocker: Insurers Refusing To Underwrite Portland Businesses For Some Odd Reason

More On The “Galactic Federation” Of Space Aliens Story

Canada isn’t real. New Canada Tourism Ad Urges People to Visit Canada to Enjoy Its… Stultifying Social Justice Warrioring

Jill Biden Wants Us to Call Her ‘Dr.’ So Here’s a Look at Her Ed.D ‘Position Paper’ to Receive That Doctorate

Pete Buttigieg is Biden’s Secy of Transportation: Mayor Howdy Doody Finally Gets the Training Wheels Off

Megyn Kelly Puts ‘Woke Bully’ Debra Messing on Full Blast, Reduces Hollywood Loon to Smoldering Heap of Hypocrisy

Kira: Maskholes Are The Harbingers Of An Uncivil Future

Governor Cuomo’s Own Words On Sexual Allegations Thrown Back In His Face by New York Congresswoman

New Covid strain: How worried should we be?

Actual tweet: Founder of Democratic Coalition calls Jim Acosta ‘a real life superhero’

Oh honey, NO: MSNBC’s Liz Plank asking every woman to change Twitter handles to reflect their credentials does NOT go well, like at all

If Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot were a Republican, EVERY Dem in America would be calling for her resignation right now

Teachers’ union adopts ‘Black Lives Matter at School’ resolution calling for ‘disrupting the … nuclear family’

He/She/Zher is using intelligence blockers. Transgender activist calls for all children to be placed on puberty blockers until they can decide their gender

Smoky Mountain Knife Works

Bee Me

By Popular Demand, ABC Begins Airing 'The View' In High-Definition Silence https://t.co/xZIoAb2zbw — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 15, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

I think the time has come that I do want to know how the sausage is made.

___

Kruiser on Parler

Kruiser on MeWe

Kruiser on Twitter

Kruiser on Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.