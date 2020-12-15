Insanity Wrap #107: Pray That Joe Biden Isn't an Honest Politician Who Stays Bought by the CCP

Insanity Wrap needs to know: If an honest politician is the kind who stays bought, can we hope that Joe Biden is the kind of politician who would take the money and run?

Answer: Oh please, oh please, oh please, oh please let it be so.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Sick: Trans activists want ALL children on puberty blockers

Twitter and YouTube apparently blocking search results unfavorable to Biden

Wall Street prepares to abandon Wall Street

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

This is what happens when a society normalizes mental illness.

Transgender extremist activists are calling for all children to be put on puberty blockers because “If children can’t consent to puberty blockers which pause any permanent changes even with the relevant professional evaluation, how can they consent to the permanent and irreversible changes that come with their own puberty with no professional evaluation whatsoever?” According to her YouTube page “Lauren McNamara, better known online as Zinnia Jones (or simply ZJ), is an atheist American YouTuber. She has posted numerous videos critical of religion, especially in regards to its attitudes towards LGBT people. Zinnia is openly transgender and has been on hormone replacement therapy since September 2012.

When a person’s mind is so alienated from their own chromosomes that they seek to permanently alter their body through hormones or even surgery, they deserve our compassion and our help.

What no one deserves is to be humored when they demand that we permanently alter children’s bodies — or even “just” be allowed to destroy women’s sports — as part of a politically-driven effort to normalize said alienation.

Finally, a friendly word of advice: Stay away from our damn kids.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

"Are you going to pay my rent ? says owner Anton Van Happen of 'Nick The Greek' to public health inspectors issuing him a citation for staying open after being issued a closure order. Things got tense pic.twitter.com/9eKCiAjDaw — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 15, 2020

The restaurant industry isn’t exactly dominated by conservatives.

But the longer these tyrannical shutdowns go on, the more restauranteurs — including one or two Insanity Wrap knows personally — start to sound like they’d crawl naked over broken glass to vote for Trump.

It’s going to be a long, twisted road to 2024.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

The fourth week of October was such a very long time ago — on the 2020 scale, that is — that Insanity Wrap had forgotten all about this gem.

During the final presidential debate on Thursday, President Donald Trump pressed Democratic nominee Joe Biden on the evolving scandal about his family trading on his name in international business deals, particularly Biden’s son Hunter. During an intense exchange, Biden insisted that Hunter Biden did not make any money in China. “My son has not made money in terms of this thing you’re talking about, China,” Biden insisted. He claimed that “the guy who got in trouble in Ukraine” was President Trump, whom Biden accused of “trying to bribe” the Ukrainian government to dig up dirt on Biden.

You’d have to be the craziest person in the world to believe Joe-For-Sale’s denials. The man got rich — quite rich — despite a lifetime spent on the public dime, never producing a single useful good or service in the private sector.

It’s even crazier, but Trump was impeached for talking about the very thing Joe Biden actually did.

Setting aside Hunter Biden’s various dealings, there’s this from the same week: Millions in Chinese Donations to Biden Center Not Disclosed.

Biden corrupt? Say it ain’t so!

The best Insanity Wrap believes we can hope for these next four years is that President Joe Asterisk is not an honest politician — you know, the kind that stays bought.

Otherwise, he might as well just start appointing high-ranking CCP members to his Cabinet.

To Be Fair, Jake Tapper Is Just a Party Hack with Pretentions

Your network: -obsessively covered Russian collusion for 3 1/2 years -credulously reported on the "pee tape" -credulously repeated China's coronavirus claims -still treats spygate as a conspiracy theory -claimed the Hunter laptop story was Russian disinformation etc. etc. https://t.co/jVWRmVIhAC — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) December 14, 2020

Like our friend and colleague Stephen Kruiser, Insanity Wrap can’t understand the praise sometimes heaped on Tapper by certain conservatives.

Oops

Who could have seen this coming?

FOX Business has learned that even with a vaccine that could allow city employers to filter all their workers back into Manhattan offices by late spring, every major Wall Street firm is drawing up plans to significantly slash its presence in the city for the foreseeable future. The diminished workforce is a function of several factors, bankers and Wall Street lobbyists tell FOX Business. Those factors include the now proven ability to work outside the office – which in low-cost states like Florida and Texas — could slash already high Manhattan real estate costs. But maybe the biggest factor, these people say, is a lack of faith in the ruling political class in New York.

PJ Media readers saw this coming, that’s who.

As we wrote back in June:

New York City recovered from a decades-long increase in violent crime, finally brought to heel by Republican Mayor Rudy Giuliani and his police commissioner, William Bratton. By going after small crimes like breaking windows and jumping subway fares, they sent the message that crime wasn’t welcome in New York City — and criminals took that message to heart. New York City went from being a deadly national embarrassment to a renaissance and became one of the safest big cities in the world. Bill de Blasio came into office promising to end broken windows policing, and he did.

“New York’s decline,” we added, “Its derenaissance, if you will, has only just begun.”

Insanity Wrap hates to say we told you so, but we did.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

The Twitter and YouTube search engines seem to have been tweaked to hide any embarrassing selections from alleged President-elect Joe Asterisk’s victory speech on Monday.

It was not a good speech, as the editors of the New York Sun noted:

For a politician who has won the largest popular vote in American history and says it is time “to unite, to heal,” President-elect Biden struck us, in his remarks on his electoral college victory, as a bit off. It isn’t the throat clearing and coughing that bother us. It is the former vice president’s suggestion, en passant, that his is the only camp animated by an attachment to democracy. That strikes us as a bit churlish.

The unintended irony of course is that the Electoral College is a function of a republican form of government, not of pure democracy.

Insanity Wrap has posted a video of Asterisk’s entire speech for you. Not because we want you to watch the whole thing, but because Twitter and YouTube have given us little choice.

Typically, within moments — hours, at most — of yet another meh-to-middlin’ Asterisk speech, our friends on the right side of the aisle have posted short cuts featuring Slow Joe’s most recent flubs.

Despite scrolling all the way down through Twitter’s search results this morning, we were able to find no such cuts. This, despite several small flubs in just the first 20 seconds. From what Insanity Wrap has seen just skimming through, Asterisk got worse as he went along. And yet not one of our favorite pranksters has posted any Greatest Misses cuts?

The same story at YouTube, where the only vids of Biden’s speech Insanity Wrap could find via the search function had been posted by “official” news outlets, with none of the “Trunalimunumaprzure” highlights we all enjoy.

So either every single one of our favorite sources for Biden clips decided to call it quits on the same day, or YouTube and Twitter are fudging their own search results.

The great thing about YouTube — still, even now — is the user-generated content, where anyone can go toe-to-toe with the major networks.

But it seems that when it comes to President-elect Asterisk’s Electoral College victory speech, there will be no mocking by lesser beings allowed.

The Party line will be followed, comrades.

Insanity Wrap got a sad kind of kick from MSNBC’s take. It was headlined, “Biden’s Win Cemented As First Covid Vaccines Are Deployed.”

Insanity Wrap supposed that we’re supposed to infer that Asterisk had something to with the Wuhan Flu vaccine, which “experts” had claimed would require a “miracle” to produce within Trump’s timeframe. Now that it’s real, the miracle must be associated with Asterisk.

You asked for miracles, Theo? We give you the MSN-DNC.

One More Thing…

In the three-hundred and eight seasons that The Simpsons has been on the air, this is the first time Insanity Wrap has found ourselves agreeing with Lisa.

What’s that? It’s just a meme, you say, and not actually something Lisa did on the show?

Never mind then.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.