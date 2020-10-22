Biden Says 'My Son Has Not Made Money in... China.' PANTS ON FIRE

During the final presidential debate on Thursday, President Donald Trump pressed Democratic nominee Joe Biden on the evolving scandal about his family trading on his name in international business deals, particularly Biden’s son Hunter. During an intense exchange, Biden insisted that Hunter Biden did not make any money in China.

“My son has not made money in terms of this thing you’re talking about, China,” Biden insisted. He claimed that “the guy who got in trouble in Ukraine” was President Trump, whom Biden accused of “trying to bribe” the Ukrainian government to dig up dirt on Biden.

.@JoeBiden: "My son has not made money in terms of this thing about… what are you talking about… CHINA." Fact check: More emails were released today exposing the details of Hunter Biden's business interests in China.https://t.co/6vsr5IbBnA pic.twitter.com/7cLcvwrY9T — America Rising (@AmericaRising) October 23, 2020

Biden’s claim that his son has not made money in China is utterly, disgustingly false. In fact, there’s an entire movie about it!

The new documentary RIDING THE DRAGON: The Bidens’ Chinese Secrets exposes Hunter Biden’s nefarious deals with the Chinese Communist Party government and with state-run companies with ties to the communist party. In 2013 alone, China finalized a $1 billion business deal with Hunter Biden’s new company, Bohai Harvest.

In fact, the deals Hunter Biden made in China strengthened China at America’s expense.

The movie exposes how Hunter Biden’s Bohai Harvest joined forces with the Chinese military contractor AVIC to buy American parts manufacturer Henniges, a dual-use technology company that produces technology that can be used for commercial and military purposes. Bohai Harvest also invested in a military surveillance company that the Chinese Communist Party later used in the detention of over 1 million Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

Bohai Harvest also helped China in its competition with the U.S. over rare earth minerals, teaming up with China Molybdenum to acquire more than half of Congo’s Tenke copper mine, one of the largest copper mines in the world. Hunter Biden’s company also became an anchor investor in China General Nuclear, a company mostly owned by the Chinese government. At the time, CGN was under FBI investigation for stealing U.S. nuclear secrets.

Hunter Biden did not just make money with Bohai Harvest, however. Biden’s son’s real estate firm, Rosemont Realty, got lucrative commercial real estate deals in China, even though Hunter had no background in commercial real estate. Gemini, a company with close ties to the Chinese military, bought a 75 percent stake in Rosemont Realty, paying $3 billion.

Does Joe Biden seriously maintain that Hunter Biden did not make a single penny out of all these deals? That his son sold out America’s interests for China again and again, and had nothing to show for it?

That’s even more absurd than blaming Trump for every single coronavirus death.

