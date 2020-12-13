[WATCH] N.J. Gym Owner Fined $1 Million for Refusing to Close Has a Message for Gov. Phil Murphy

Atlas Gym has been continuously harassed by the government of New Jersey for refusing to shut its doors or impose mask mandates on its clients. Owner Ian Smith has made headlines for staying open despite orders from the state to close up shop.

But now he’s back with a viral video message he made for Governor Phil Murphy. I don’t think the state’s sanctions on him are working, do you? Filming in a full gym, Smith stands defiant against government interference with his right to work and feed his family. I wish every business owner in America was this courageous. That’s all it would take to end the unfair targeting of small businesses while huge corporations are allowed to turn profits without fines. Resist!