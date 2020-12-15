The Kruiser Kabana Episode 87: America Was Better When Boys Had Paper Routes

Just recently I began waxing nostalgic about the paper route I had when I was a boy. While I greatly enjoy the demise of print news media because those involved with it have become awful and un-American, I do think that the paper route was an important rite of passage for young boys of my generation.

I don’t think today’s youth are gaining the same kinds of useful life skills from playing Fortnite.

I’ve got thoughts on that and a few other things in this solo episode. I ramble, therefore I am.

As always, thanks mucho to all of you VIP subscribers. We couldn’t do this without you and appreciate you greatly.

Enjoy!

