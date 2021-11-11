The Morning Briefing: Joe Biden Is Too Far Gone to Know That He's the Problem

Top O’ the Briefing

A big part of our ongoing struggle here on the conservative side of the aisle is trying to convince even a few lefties that they’ve lost their ever-loving minds. We can’t have a reasonable dialog with them whilst they’re banging their heads against a padded wall.

I would like to remind everyone that I’ve never been the guy who dismisses his political others as being not in possession of their faculties. There are, however, people who are still insisting that our alledged president isn’t a train wreck.

I just can’t anymore with these people.

Alleged President Biden recently assessed the ills plaguing the country and — because he was left off-leash for a moment — kind of pointed the blame finger at himself.

Stacey

During a recent speech, President Joe Biden wanted Americans to understand what is at the bottom of the country’s mood right now. The list he provides of the issues his administration has caused is rather astonishing. Clearly, he knows what has Americans upset: the endless pandemic, lengthy school closures in blue states at the direction of teachers’ unions, rising energy prices, and sluggish economic growth.

Hey Joe, how ya doin’?

It’s a bit rough when critically dealing with this president. There are cognitive issues that a lot of us deal with in our aging families. We set emotional boundaries of critique that satisfy us. The parameters of criticism change when the subject is the president of the United States, however.

Joe Biden is not all there. Anyone who says he is is either a pathological liar or a participant in a mass delusion that will soon destroy the United States of America.

Here’s the thing: The pre-senility Biden would hate almost everything this Biden is doing. We’re being subjected to the America-hating whims of a cabal that’s controlling his brain.

Everything Isn't Awful

Let’s Honor Veterans’ Sacrifices Today

House Legislators Introduce Bill to Block Biden Plan to Pay Illegal Immigrants Up to $450K

#WINNING. NJ Senate President Finally Concedes Defeat to Republican Truck Driver

Censoring Claims of Voter Fraud Is More Dangerous Than You Think

Biden Blames the Country’s Mood on Problems Created By His Administration and Americans Agree

FBI Tweets About Hate Crimes Yet Seems to Commit Them

Finally: Pentagon Ratcheting Up Efforts to Get Americans Out of Afghanistan

Rittenhouse Prosecutor Accused of Trying to Tank Case After Judge Angrily Denounces His ‘Grave Constitutional Violation’

Billionaire GOP Donor Will Hold Big Fundraiser for Joe Manchin

We Must End the Biden Nightmare

Tucker Defends Rittenhouse Use of Force Against a Pedophile Who ‘Tried to Touch the Wrong Minor’

COVID Isn’t the Only Virus Where Fauci Gave the Public Bad Advice

Cracked Out CNN Panel’s Take on Kyle Rittenhouse Coverage Will Astonish

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 158: ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Is Working Magic In My Life

Leftist Self-Defense: Mr. Rittenhouse, Shouldn’t You Have Let Him Beat or Shoot You Before Firing Your Weapon?

Never Apologize for Being Right

Every Shipping Deadline You Should Know If You Want Your Gifts to Arrive on Time

11 Odd Victorian Christmas Traditions

Health Officials Warn Of Mysterious Infertility Crisis Among Trans Women https://t.co/BefRAebE9D — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 11, 2021

