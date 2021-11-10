FBI Tweets About Hate Crimes Yet Seems to Commit Them

The New York FBI tweeted Wednesday about their dedication to preventing hate crimes. HAHAHAHAHA!

Perhaps they should start by “preventing” pre-dawn raids on journalists who refuse to toe the lefty party line. Is that not hateful? Why did the FBI raid the homes of James O’Keefe of Project Veritas, as well as two of his journalists? Over a diary, allegedly owned by Ashley Biden, which mentions her showering with Joe Biden when she was a little girl.

You’ll notice that the New York FBI has a pinned tweet, the one at the top of their page, which is full of pictures of January 6 protestors, but they don’t have a site dedicated to locating violent, left-wing commies. If that isn’t hateful it’s certainly not fair. Nor is it safe to leave aggressive looters and rioters on the streets to burn our cities.

Maybe the FBI could not spend so much time chasing meemaws in MAGA hats who were allowed into the Capitol to take insurrection-y selfies. Perhaps not arrest entire families for peacefully protesting, while allowing Antifa and BLM to incur over $1 billion in damages nationwide, a far cry from what the Jan. 6 protestors caused, as seen here.

Court appearance tomorrow for Jan 6 defendant Lois McNicoll Per court docs, McNicoll's been employed by Los Angeles County Dept of Social Services Feds say she's the one wearing white Trump hat, draped in California state flag (w/ words TRUMP COUNTRY in place of California) pic.twitter.com/N3MB9MVUli — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 15, 2021

From there I’d suggest looking at the over-the-top, black-on-Asian wave of violence we’ve seen continuing for months. The FBI had the resources to look into a pull rope in a NASCAR garage. What’s been done for the hundreds of Asian people who have been pummeled? Can we at least get a hashtag on Twitter? Sure they don’t help, but people cheered when Michelle Obama tweeted #BringBackOurGirls, even though it had been tweeted over 1 million times by then.

Asian woman assaulted on Halloween in New York in apparent anti-Asian attackhttps://t.co/n3cc9oxDyn — HopClear (@HopClear) November 5, 2021

FACT-O-RAMA! Our government likes to blame anti-Asian violence on the Chinese flu, but it’s been happening for decades.

Everyone deserves to live, work, and worship without fear. Help us get word to potential victims of hate crimes. We need to hear from you to help you. Report hate crimes to 1-800-CALL-FBI or https://t.co/dj8M5w2zhj. pic.twitter.com/m5ZMi5KClF — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) November 10, 2021

May I humbly suggest that the FBI stop accusing angry parents of “domestic terrorism?” That seems pretty hateful. It’s okay if those parents don’t want their school-aged kids subjected to pornography and a racist school curriculum. Calling concerned parents “domestic terrorists” is nothing but an attempt to scare them into staying home and allowing their kids to get brain-washed with liberal indoctrination.

Perhaps the FBI should take a look at what is happening at our southern border. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) believes sending the FBI to the border isn’t a bad idea. As American workers, many hailed “heroes” last year, are being fired over unconstitutional vaccine mandates, millions of illegal immigrants are pouring over the border, unvaxxed and untested. Instead of rounding them up, the Department of Justice is negotiating $450,000 payouts to illegal immigrants separated from their kids.

The left has been REALLY vocal about defunding the police, yet they seem to be ok with the FBI. Weird, right?

