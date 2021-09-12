Six Capitol Cops Face Disciplinary Action for January 6 Including Taking Selfies With 'Insurrectionists'

As Democrats lizard people like Nancy Pelosi struggle to prove January 6 was a violent attempt by “white supremacists” to topple the government, rather than the selfie opportunity it really was, more bad news has been reported. Six Capitol cops have been hit with “disciplinary actions” for their handling of the day’s events. Thirty-eight cops were investigated. Some cops were seen high-fiving Trumpsters and taking selfies with them. One was seen wearing a MAGA hat and directing protestors around the building. Six of them were suspended with pay in January.

FACT-O-RAMA! Some Capitol cops are in trouble for being cordial to Trump fans but Lt. Michael Byrd was exonerated, twice, for shooting and killing unarmed Ashli Babbitt.

Back Story

Almost three weeks ago, members of the FBI quietly admitted they’ve found very little evidence that the mostly peaceful January 6 protests were part of a broad plan to attack the Capitol. That doesn’t help Nancy Pelosi’s cause at all. Also, there has been no indication anyone planned to rape AOC.

“Ninety to ninety-five percent of these are one-off cases,” said a former senior law enforcement official with inside knowledge of the investigation. “Then you have five percent, maybe, of these militia groups that were more closely organized. But there was no grand scheme with Roger Stone and Alex Jones and all of these people to storm the Capitol and take hostages.”

Almost 600 people have been arrested for entering the Capitol, including a 69-year-old woman who walked in as a Capitol police officer held the door for her. Photographic evidence from inside the Capitol shows “insurrectionist” Lois McNicoll seditiously snapping selfies.

FBI arrests & charges a 69-year-old Lois Lynn McNicoll with “knowingly entering restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry. And US Capitol police officer holding the door for her “welcome to the state Capital can I get you coffee?” pic.twitter.com/qhA7kaMigO — 🇺🇸Robert.N🇺🇸 (@Rob_Noorollah) June 29, 2021

Thus far no one has been charged with trying to overthrow the U.S. government. Most of the charges are for misdemeanors. Sorry, Nancy.

Thirty-Eight Investigations

The Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) investigated 38 Capitol cops and has decided to take disciplinary action against six for violations of the code of conduct.

Three officers were nailed for “conduct unbecoming.” One was hit with failure to comply with directives, one for improper remark, and another for improper dissemination of information.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not find sufficient evidence that any of the officers committed a crime,” and the accused will face administrative action, the department said.

The timing of this information being released is due, in part, to prosecutors sharing the reports with many of the 600-plus defendants charged for their involvement in the Capitol melee. Defendants have been pushing to see these reports, arguing that they believed the police had given them permission to enter the building, and in some cases, had even encouraged them to protest. There is video showing officers standing idly by as protestors meander through the Capitol.

The report stated that the “six sustained cases should not diminish the heroic efforts of the United States Capitol Police officers.”

