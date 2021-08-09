[WATCH] AOC Says She Feared Being Raped on January 6

The Dems Won’t Let January 6 Go

What better way to get the focus off of the mounting pile of voter fraud evidence, the perpetual violence wrought by Antifa, and the softening of Biden’s brain than to play the victim card on a crime that never came close to happening?

In a video obtained by Project Veritas, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez creepily tries to “sexualize” January 6, while also tying it to white supremacy and patriarchy. No mention of guns, the Proud Boys, or anti-vaxxers in this fantasy. Perhaps she is saving those boogeymen for the sequel.

“That attack on the Capitol, white supremacy and patriarchy are very linked in a lot of ways. There’s a lot of sexualizing of that violence. And I didn’t think that I was just going to be killed. I thought other things were going to happen to me as well,” Ocasio-Cortez says in the video.

At one point in the video, AOC says, “After the attack, I hid behind my door.…I just hear, ‘Where is she? Where is she?’ This was the moment where I thought everything was over.”

This reeks of mouth manure. If the “attack” was over, there wouldn’t be people wandering the hall looking for her or anyone else. She wouldn’t have been allowed to go to her office until all of the protestors had been removed. And if this did happen, why does the megalomaniac assume that she is the “she” whom the patriarchal white supremacists are looking for? And why does she think they want to rape her? Maybe they just wanted a martini and an app menu.

The Usual Suspects

“One of the reasons why that impact was so doubled that day is because of the misogyny and the racism that is so deeply rooted, and animated that attack on the Capitol,” she told CNN’s Dana Bash.

So now we’ve got patriarchy, white supremacy, racism, and misogyny–a checklist of liberal victimization. Still no mention of those evil Proud Boys!

Who are these raping white supremacists AOC feared? In the following tweet, we see the patriarchal, supremely white potential rapist Lois Lynn McNicoll, 69, entering the Capitol as a police officers holds the door for her. AOC can sleep soundly knowing she was arrested by the FBI.

FBI arrests & charges a 69-year-old Lois Lynn McNicoll with “knowingly entering restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry. And US Capitol police officer holding the door for her “welcome to the state Capital can I get you coffee?” pic.twitter.com/qhA7kaMigO — 🇺🇸Robert.N🇺🇸 (@Rob_Noorollah) June 29, 2021

Other potential sexual predators who scoured the Capitol in search of AOC include the two MAGA grannies from Kansas City and the entire Munn family from Oklahoma.

Perhaps the voice she heard in the hall, calling creepily, “Where is she,…where is she?” was just Ted Cruz looking to redrum her.