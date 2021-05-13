AOC Calls on House Sergeant at Arms to Protect Her From Marjorie Taylor Greene's Insults

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene knows exactly how to get under the skin of her Democratic colleagues in the House. She knows which buttons to press and the tone of voice she should use when calling them out.
Sometimes, she makes it so uncomfortable for Democrats that they prefer keeping their distance from her. A neighboring congresswoman, Marjorie Newman, put an LGBTQ flag on her office door, which led to MTG putting a sign up directly across the hallway: “There are TWO genders. MALE & FEMALE. Trust the Science!” Newman didn’t appreciate the sentiment given that she has a transgender child.
That MTG is a bomb-thrower is a given. So the epic confrontation between Greene and the Democrat’s first-string bomb-thrower Rep. Ocasio-Cortez in the halls of the Capitol was one for the history books.
It got so uncomfortable for AOC that she asked the “leadership and the Sergeant at Arms” to take real steps to make Congress a safe, civil place for all Members and staff — especially as many offices are discussing reopening.”
“Civility”? Coming from the woman who accused Donald Trump of running “concentration camps” at the border? It doesn’t get much more incendiary than that.
Anyway, the confrontation was actually pretty one-sided with MTG challenging AOC to a debate on global warming and accusing her of supporting “terrorists.”
Washington Post:
Two Washington Post reporters witnessed Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) exit the House chamber late Wednesday afternoon ahead of Greene (Ga.), who shouted “Hey Alexandria” twice in an effort to get her attention. When Ocasio-Cortez did not stop walking, Greene picked up her pace and began shouting at her and asking why she supports antifa, a loosely knit group of far-left activists, and Black Lives Matter, falsely labeling them “terrorist” groups. Greene also shouted that Ocasio-Cortez was failing to defend her “radical socialist” beliefs by declining to publicly debate the freshman from Georgia.
“You don’t care about the American people,” Greene shouted. “Why do you support terrorists and antifa?”
“Terrorist” is a subjective description of both antifa and Black Lives Matter. There is no national or international designation of either group as “terrorists.” But instead of walking away, why didn’t AOC at least talk to MTG? No TV cameras, I guess.
Ocasio-Cortez did not stop to answer Greene, only turning around once and throwing her hands in the air in an exasperated motion. The two reporters were not close enough to hear what the New York congresswoman said, and her office declined to discuss her specific response.
“Representative Greene tried to begin an argument with Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez and when Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tried to walk away, Congresswoman Greene began screaming and called Rep. Ocasio-Cortez a terrorist sympathizer,” Ocasio-Cortez spokeswoman Lauren Hitt said in a statement. “We hope leadership and the Sergeant at Arms will take real steps to make Congress a safe, civil place for all Members and staff — especially as many offices are discussing reopening. One Member has already been forced to relocate her office due to Congresswoman Greene’s attacks.”
“She’s a chicken, she doesn’t want to debate the Green New Deal,” Greene told reporters. “These members are cowards. They need to defend their legislation to the people. That’s pathetic.”
AOC would much rather send out 146-character hand grenades on Twitter than actually engage in any meaningful discussion. And it should go without saying that AOC is in absolutely no danger from Rep. Greene so why is she calling on the Sergeant at Arms to protect her?
Democrats voted Greene out of committee assignments because of “threats” she supposedly made to other members. Instead, they were punishing Republicans for not having public beheadings of members who voted not to certify the election results and MTG conveniently presented herself for execution because of her incendiary comments.
The Democrats have AOC. Republicans have MTG. Both sides raise massive amounts of money off of the perceived evil of the other. But wouldn’t you love to see a real debate between the two?