AOC Calls on House Sergeant at Arms to Protect Her From Marjorie Taylor Greene's Insults

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene knows exactly how to get under the skin of her Democratic colleagues in the House. She knows which buttons to press and the tone of voice she should use when calling them out.

Sometimes, she makes it so uncomfortable for Democrats that they prefer keeping their distance from her. A neighboring congresswoman, Marjorie Newman, put an LGBTQ flag on her office door, which led to MTG putting a sign up directly across the hallway: “There are TWO genders. MALE & FEMALE. Trust the Science!” Newman didn’t appreciate the sentiment given that she has a transgender child.

That MTG is a bomb-thrower is a given. So the epic confrontation between Greene and the Democrat’s first-string bomb-thrower Rep. Ocasio-Cortez in the halls of the Capitol was one for the history books.

It got so uncomfortable for AOC that she asked the “leadership and the Sergeant at Arms” to take real steps to make Congress a safe, civil place for all Members and staff — especially as many offices are discussing reopening.”

“Civility”? Coming from the woman who accused Donald Trump of running “concentration camps” at the border? It doesn’t get much more incendiary than that.

Anyway, the confrontation was actually pretty one-sided with MTG challenging AOC to a debate on global warming and accusing her of supporting “terrorists.”

Washington Post: