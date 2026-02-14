AWFL Videos Herself Giving Local Cop the ICE Treatment, and It Goes Hilariously Sideways

"What are you doing? You should probably go do your job where your job lives."

These are only some of the actual words a boorish, self-entitled woke woman told a deputy sheriff while interrogating him about why he was sitting in his car outside of a school in Thurston County, Wash. It was an exchange she recorded and consciously put on social media to show the world her "bravery" in speaking truth to power. And it completely backfired on her.

We have every right to ask questions of law enforcement, but this woman's moment of "bravery" instead outside of Seven Oaks Elementary School looked studied and mean. What she actually accomplished was to drop a dime on all the kids and parents illegally in the country going to the school and demonstrate her complete lack of situational awareness about why a cop would be parked on school property writing, it turned out, a report about a nearby collision. The cop kept his cool as she completely wasted his time, hoping her passive aggression and up-talking fake empathy would chase him away.

It didn't work.

The self-entitled nag interrupted the cop to give him two minutes of passive aggressive Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) treatment because he had the temerity to be sitting outside in a marked vehicle. She accused him of not being part of "our community," and said this in a sing-song Renee Good "I'm not mad" tone that the Minnesota woman used to stall an ICE officer before she hit him with her car. Wasting the time of their opponents is actually part of their training.

Trained or not, this is how Karen started her lecture to the deputy.

What are you doing? I'm writing up a collision report. Are you going to be here much longer? Until I'm done doing my job. Cuz one of the teachers when I dropped off over there said y'all been circling since about eight. Ok. Well, I'm just doing my job, so the quicker I do my job –– [she interrupts] Your job at an elementary school since 8 a.m.? I wasn't here at 8 a.m. — [she interrupts] There was a collision here at 8 a.m. — at the elementary school? You have a good day. I'm going to continue to do my job.

He would later tell Karen that he'd been sitting there for only a few minutes, yet she was willing to believe the words of a teacher who claimed the same cop had been "circling" the school.

Not getting her desired result, Karen gets out her "I mean business" voice and lectures:

You work for us and you're scaring these families. OK, well, I'm going to continue to do my job and— [she interrupts] You should probably go do your job where your job lives. OK, so [she interrupts] I don't see that it needs to be right here this morning. I'm going to explain something — Mm-huh The person I was just working with left approximately 5 minutes ago — Mm-huh This was a collision report for them. Mm-huh I'm doing my job — [she interrupts]

The deputy, whom his boss later identified as "Deputy Domeno," kept his cool and refused to let the woman chase him away.

Karen then tried a different tack, a more realistic tack, the one she probably uses at her usual anti-ICE, anti-Tesla, No Kings protests: She "othered" him and accused him of not being a member of "our community." She told him how he could be part of her club by "overtly" showing he was on her side... somehow.

Can you maybe, like for a second, acknowledge that you could be a really upsetting sight to a lot of people right now? Ma'am I'm just doing my job — [she interrupts] I get it. I do, I get it. But for us to be able to collaborate with y'all at all going forward? You're gonna have to show us some humanity. You're gonna have to show us that you understand the circumstances? OK And the feelings that you evoke because it would like feel so rad to know that you're here for us? [fake laughter]. It would be so rad to feel like you guys get it. And understand — [unintelligible officer reply] — that you are [raises voice] actually you are the defending line between us and the fu**ing fascism? But until that's overt? [Deputy motions to his work] Until that is overt that you're a part of our community? OK. Well, ma'am [she interrupts] Then I don't think you should be lingering here.

The transcript I did of this conversation doesn't quite tell the whole story. We get a glimpse of Karen in the window as Deputy Demeno rolls it down to hear this pantload from this insincere crisis actress.

“You should probably go do your job where your job lives.” He is Karen. Police officers work on the street. Out in the community. Their office is their car. So actually, you’re standing outside his office bothering him. She looks like a Karen! pic.twitter.com/D5wFJTi4av — TLC (@womanstand01) February 13, 2026

Deputy Domeno continued:

Absolutely, with all due respect, I'm not gonna continue to go back and forth with you. I'm going to try to finish my job as fast as possible. Keep in mind that you are cussing and we're in front of a school, so please — [she interrupts] That is fair. I'll give you that. That's fair. And the quicker I can get this done I can leave, OK? I'm really not trying to bother you — [she interrupts] Yeah. Just please, please really be thinking about these kids and their moms? [adds fake softness to voice to evoke empathy] Look, I get it, ma'am [makes typing motions with fingers] I really — [she interrupts] You know what moms are going through right now, riiight? I really understand, but I [makes typing motions with fingers] let me just please? I'll get this thing out of the way and I'll be outta everyone's hair. [she interrupts] I sure would appreciate that. Yep, you have a good rest of your day — Yeah, you, too.

Within hours her ridiculous demonstration outside the school, Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders put out this message on Facebook about what the deputy was doing there and how this new recruit was doing an excellent job. Karen should read it.





The sheriff said, "I am grateful that this individual recorded this encounter and shared it for me to see, as I will be placing a letter of commendation in Deputy Domeno’s file for his tact, professionalism, and unwillingness to take the escalation bait that was set for him during this encounter" [emphasis added].

He said that the deputy "is a brand new deputy with only a few months on solo patrol, but his composure was that of a 30 year veteran."

And here's what else Sheriff Sanders wanted Karen and her friends to know.



I want to make a few things clear: 1. Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and our employees are part of, and belong to, this community. 2. We encourage our patrol deputies to routinely maintain a presence at all of our schools, and there is no easier way to do that than to sit in the school parking lot instead of the office to type a report. 3. The feedback we receive from family, students, and school faculty is overwhelmingly positive throughout the county, and for those who do have concerns, we are always happy to meet and work through them. Thanks for representing TCSO so well Deputy Domeno, you are writing your reports right where I want you to be: ready and able to protect our children from harm.



Who looks like the idiot now, Karen?

Seriously, I don't know about you, but it's nice to know there are normal people living in Washington. We were concerned.

