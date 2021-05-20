The Dirty Little Secret of Anti-Asian Violence—and Why the Left Stopped Talking About It

It’s time to bid farewell to the MSM coverage of anti-Asian violence. It was juicy while it lasted. The race-baiters in the lefty media saw what they thought was an opportunity to bash Donald Trump yet again by trying to link anti-Asian hate crimes to the former president’s use of the phrase “China virus” in regards to COVID-19. Liberal news rushed and gushed to suggest Trump’s words had stirred up a bunch of white supremacists in MAGA hats, driving pick-up trucks with huge Dixie flags all the way from Georgia to San Francisco for the thrill of punching an elderly Asian woman. Yee-HA!

Bad news for CNN. It turns out most of the attacks are not committed by toothless goobers but by black people. Some folks just aren’t comfortable talking about that inconvenient truth and that’s not new.

A 2008 survey in San Francisco found that 85% of strong-arm robberies against Asian women were committed by black men. The same article suggests the police weren’t exactly eager to address the role of race in these attacks.

Nine years and hundreds of attacks later, the big-wigs working for San Francisco’s Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) refused to release videos of subway violence to “avoid racial stereotyping of suspects.”

A leaked BART memo stated, “Disproportionate elevation of crimes on transit interfaces with local media in such a way to unfairly affect and characterize riders of color, leading to sweeping generalizations in media reports and a high level of racially insensitive commentary directed toward the District through our social media channels, email, and call centers.” San Francisco is a beehive of anti-Asian crime.

Sorry, Asian people. Black crime will not be discussed in the news. Call it #blackprivilege.

Lefty news did succeed in making people think the recent anti-Asian violence was caused by redneck Trump supporters. To the point that an Asian man decided to rape a white woman in an act of revenge. Then came the videos where we could see the attackers. Oops.

CNN led the attempt to blame Trump for the anti-Asian attacks until they realized who was doing the stomping. Project Veritas has undercover video of CNN’s Charlie Chester talking about how CNN prefers to “help BLM” rather than run stories about black-on-Asian violence.

This isn’t the first time CNN has hidden black violence. In 2016 they edited a video of a young black woman calling for a race riot and pretended she was calling for peace.

If only CNN and the liberal media cared enough about stopping all racial violence, not just the violence they think they can lay on Donald Trump’s shoulders.