FBI Calls for People to Rat Out Friends and Family, Gets Clown-Slapped on Twitter

Squeal Like a Rat

My wonderful friend Stephen Kruiser recently wrote that the FBI tweeted a call for people to turn in friends and family members they feel are looking to engage in “extremist behavior.” Apparently, thousands of videos of Antifa and BLM destroying our cities for 15 months aren’t enough to go on. I’m kidding: They don’t want real extremists, just the “extremists” wearing MAGA hats.

Family members and peers are often best positioned to witness signs of mobilization to violence. Help prevent homegrown violent extremism. Visit https://go.usa.gov/x6mjf to learn how to spot suspicious behaviors and report them to the #FBI. #NatSec

Conservatives Are Funnier Than Liberals

In comedy, this is what we call a “setup.” Next come the punchlines.

The best part about the Twitter responses is that 99.9% of them are from patriots. A bootlicker or two tried to pipe in but got drowned out by humor or logic, both of which are absent in the minds of leftists.

Here are 11 of the best responses. Most are funny, some are serious. All are noteworthy.

Know the signs. See something, say something pic.twitter.com/NV1AnOGLfX — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) July 11, 2021

The True Anarchists: Antifa and BLM

Hello, FBI. I'd like to report Portland. You're welcome — Uncle Bumpy Knuckles (@CherryPepsiFan) July 12, 2021

Thank you for your support pic.twitter.com/AAzDzx3xpO — Dan Taylor (@kf4yjz_dan) July 11, 2021

Some Went After the FBI

I saw a guy on tv explain how Hilary Clinton did everything she was accused of but he was going to recommend no action against her. That was pretty darned radical, how do I report him? Name was Comey. — Gail Finke (@gailfinke) July 11, 2021

I couldn’t find information at the link provided that tells me what to do when I unintentionally identify undercover FBI agents fomenting the radical behavior and mobilization to violence of others… — I Am Rochelle Walensky’s Sense of Impending Doom (@EruditeThe) July 11, 2021

Both of my ex-wives cut the tags off of mattresses years ago. I'm sure there's no statute of limitations for those felonies. Go get 'em, boys! — Larry (@chesapeakelarry) July 11, 2021

My son just bought a lego set of Coors Field. Any big event happening there? — KaneDewey (@KaneDewey) July 12, 2021

Punchlines Are a Sign of Intelligence

These tweets are more proof that conservatives are funnier and smarter than the leftists the FBI is relying on to rat out the nation’s patriots. Please feel free to add your own. I did.