FBI Calls for People to Rat Out Friends and Family, Gets Clown-Slapped on Twitter

By Kevin Downey Jr. Jul 13, 2021 4:31 PM ET
Squeal Like a Rat

My wonderful friend Stephen Kruiser recently wrote that the FBI tweeted a call for people to turn in  friends and family members they feel are looking to engage in “extremist behavior.” Apparently, thousands of videos of Antifa and BLM destroying our cities for 15 months aren’t enough to go on. I’m kidding: They don’t want real extremists, just the “extremists” wearing MAGA hats.

Family members and peers are often best positioned to witness signs of mobilization to violence. Help prevent homegrown violent extremism. Visit go.usa.gov/x6mjf to learn how to spot suspicious behaviors and report them to the #FBI. #NatSec

 

Conservatives Are Funnier Than Liberals

In comedy, this is what we call a “setup.” Next come the punchlines.

The best part about the Twitter responses is that 99.9% of them are from patriots. A bootlicker or two tried to pipe in but got drowned out by humor or logic, both of which are absent in the minds of leftists.

Here are 11 of the best responses. Most are funny, some are serious. All are noteworthy.

 

The True Anarchists: Antifa and BLM

Some Went After the FBI

 

 

Punchlines Are a Sign of Intelligence

These tweets are more proof that conservatives are funnier and smarter than the leftists the FBI is relying on to rat out the nation’s patriots. Please feel free to add your own. I did.

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey, Jr. Is a comedian and columnist. When he isn't writing or performing on stage he is collecting surf records and perhaps practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment, the Atomic Bunker,  looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale.

