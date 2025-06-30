MONDAY AT 3 P.M EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 7:30 AM on June 30, 2025

Let's get Independence Day Week rolling with a Very Special Episode of Five O'Clock Somewhere.

Just kidding. We don't do very special episodes — this isn't Punky Brewster, fer cryin' out loud.

But I think every can and should get behind Independence Day Week.

Because one day is not enough to celebrate America's awesomeness.

Join us, won't you?

