Can Trump Deport Zohran Mamdani?

I said before that if Zohran Mamdani becomes the next mayor of New York City, it will be a long, long, long time before I go back there. It’s beyond comprehension that Mamdani — a radical, antisemitic leftist — managed to clinch the Democratic nomination for mayor.

But maybe there’s a lifeline for the city after all?

At Monday's White House briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy pressed President Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt on whether Trump would like to see Mamdani deported, given the candidate’s dodgy background and his radical agenda.

Leavitt played it close to the vest, saying, “I haven’t heard him say that or call for that, but certainly he does not want this individual to be elected.” She then hammered home the point most Americans instinctively understand: Mamdani’s radical policies would “completely crush New York City,” a city Trump knows and loves deeply.

DOOCY TIME: “Does President Trump want Zohran Mamdani deported?”@PressSec @KarolineLeavitt: “I haven’t heard him say that or call for that, but certainly he does not want this individual to be elected. I was just speaking to him about it and his radical policies that will… pic.twitter.com/6onsUhisiG — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 30, 2025

But the question lingers for a reason. Mamdani’s past is littered with allegations so serious that Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee has called for Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate whether Mamdani misrepresented or concealed material support for terrorism when he pursued citizenship. The evidence? Rap lyrics from years ago that appear to glorify terror groups.

“Publicly praising the Foundation's convicted leadership as ‘my guys’ raises serious concerns about whether Mr. Mamdani held affiliations or sympathies he failed to disclose during the naturalization process,” Ogles wrote.

His letter to Bondi continued:

While I understand that some may raise First Amendment concerns about taking legal action based on expressive conduct, such as rap lyrics, speech alone does not preclude accountability where it reasonably suggests underlying conduct relevant to eligibility for naturalization. If an individual publicly glorifies a group convicted of financing terrorism, it is entirely appropriate for federal authorities to inquire whether that individual engaged in non-public forms of support such as organizational affiliation, fundraising, or advocacy-that would have required disclosure on Form N-400 or during a naturalization interview.

While Ogles acknowledges that political speech alone may not be grounds for legal action, he points to a larger, troubling pattern. Ogles also highlighted Mamdani’s recent refusal to denounce the pro-terrorist slogan “globalize the intifada," a phrase widely understood as a call to spread violent attacks against civilians beyond the Middle East and into the West, including the United States. Mamdani has previously expressed admiration for individuals convicted of supporting terrorism, which raises serious concerns about his ideological alignment and potential associations with extremist groups.

According to Ogles, these actions call into question whether Mamdani truthfully disclosed all relevant affiliations during the naturalization process.

Zohran "little muhammad" Mamdani is an antisemitic, socialist, communist who will destroy the great City of New York. He needs to be DEPORTED. Which is why I am calling for him to be subject to denaturalization proceedings.



Attached is my letter to @AGPamBondi. pic.twitter.com/RWCZm67VOr — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) June 26, 2025

Under federal law, the naturalization process requires full and honest disclosure, particularly regarding ties to organizations that pose a threat to national security. If Mamdani withheld such information or misrepresented his background, Ogles argues that it could constitute a material misrepresentation sufficient to justify revocation of his citizenship. He concludes by emphasizing the importance of preserving the integrity of the immigration and naturalization system and calls on the DOJ to launch a formal review into Mamdani’s case.

