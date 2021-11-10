Billionaire GOP Donor Will Hold Big Fundraiser For Joe Manchin

Billionaire Republican donor and Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone is so impressed with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin’s political stands that he has promised to hold a fundraiser for him if he runs again in 2024.

Manchin has sabotaged several ruinously expensive social spending initiatives by Joe Biden, including parental leave and Medicare expansion. Langone is impressed with Manchin’s political courage.

"I don't see leadership any place in this country. Thank god for Joe Manchin. The guy gots guts and courage … I'm going to have one of the biggest fundraisers I've ever had for him. He's special," says Ken Langone on @Sen_JoeManchin. pic.twitter.com/HUkZHdI41a — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) November 10, 2021

Washington Examiner:

Langone said Manchin has “guts and courage.” “I’ll tell you right now, I’m going to have one of the biggest fundraisers — he’s a Democrat, I’m a Republican — I’m going to have one of the biggest fundraisers I’ve ever had for him,” Langone said. “He’s special. He’s precious. He’s a great American.” According to records from the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics, Langone has not previously contributed to one of Manchin’s campaigns, although he has contributed to some other Democrats in the past.

Langone supported Donald Trump until he felt “betrayed” by Trump following the Jan. 6 riot.

“Last Wednesday was a disgrace and should never have happened in this country, and if it doesn’t break every American’s heart, something is wrong,” Langone said on Squawk Box the week after the riot. “It breaks my heart, for sure. I didn’t sign up for that.”

If Trump broke his heart, he shouldn’t come running looking to cry on any shoulders when Manchin gives his vote to pass Biden’s Build Back Better bill. Both Manchin and Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema have been in intense negotiations with the White House over how they can get to “yes” on the bill, and the latest bits of intelligence say that Sinema is nearly on board while Manchin still has a few objections about expanding some benefits.

But make no mistake. If the BBB goes down to defeat, it will be Senate and House progressives who sink it — not Manchin or Sinema.

