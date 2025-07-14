The Morning Briefing: Hostile MSM Hacks Aren't Even Good at Being Bad Anymore

Top O' the Briefing

Sunday's anniversary of the assassination attempt — which Catherine wrote about here — on President Trump in Butler, PA provided a lot of fodder for reflection. Sometimes it seems like it was 10 years ago because of all that has happened since then. The time from that day until the morning after the election was the most intense and stressful period in all of my years being politically active. It got even worse when Biden left the race. The specter of Kamala Harris in the Oval Office was a real stomach-turner.

My Twitchy colleague Warren Squire provided a little retrospective of just how awful the Trump Derangement Syndrome liars in the mainstream media were when "reporting" on what happened. Enemy of the people George Stephanopoulos and perma-shrew Martha Raddatz took to the airwaves at ABC to blame Trump's "rhetoric" and J6 for Trump getting shot. Hey, at least they were admitting that he was shot.

Here's more from Warren's post:

Legacy media headlines from one year ago:



“Trump falls at rally"

“Injured in incident"

“Loud noises startle former president"

“Popping noises"

“Gunshot-like sounds" https://t.co/ykNZYbU5Im pic.twitter.com/eY0Qg1y5be — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 13, 2025

They are all so blinded by hatred for Trump that they're incapable of doing the bare minimum. I've been writing about MSM for over 20 years and I remember a time when they put a lot more effort into being crafty about their bias. That's all been out the window since 2016. They're just mindless, frothing rage beasts now, lashing out rather than thinking.

As we are all too well aware, the Trump-haters in the media keep getting worse and worse. It's embarrassing to watch. Well, embarrassing for rational people, anyway. The Democratic National Committee's lapdogs in the media are incapable of being embarrassed by their behavior.

That's fortunate for them, given how much they're continually getting manhandled by the president and the members of his administration. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was the latest Cabinet member to rough up one of the propagandists. She was on "Meet the Press" on Sunday where, once again, host Kristen Welker sounded like she was reading a script that had been written for her by the DNC press shop. Matt wrote about the appearance:

Kristi Noem’s appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” this Sunday was a textbook example of how to dismantle media bias with poise and facts. Faced with a predictably hostile Kristen Welker, Noem didn’t just hold her ground—she flipped the script. In a setting designed to put Trump administration officials on the defensive, Noem calmly exposed the hollowness of NBC’s narrative and reminded viewers what real leadership looks like under pressure. The interview focused on the Trump administration’s rapid response to the devastating Texas floods and recent high-profile immigration enforcement actions. True to form, NBC leaned on anonymous sources to push a tired smear—this time suggesting Noem had personally delayed FEMA aid by requiring her approval for contracts over $100,000. But Noem dismantled that narrative without breaking a sweat.

Like Margaret Brennan over at CBS, Welker keeps face-planting every time she attempts to hit a member of the Trump 47 crew with a "Gotcha!" moment. As Matt says in his post, they're basing all of their attacks on — drumroll please — anonymous sources. The more they play that card, the less believable any of their claims are.

This is my favorite thing about the Trump 47 administration. Everybody is on board with the mission, laser-focused, and aware that they're heading into a confrontational situation every time they have a press appearance. During President Trump's first term, it seemed as if half of the people in the administration began their tenures with one foot out the door on their ways to writing tell-all books.

The current group is dedicated to the work of undoing the damage that Joe Biden's puppet masters did the previous four years.

The MSMers are so irrational in their hatred of Trump that it's plain to see the misery on their faces. They're hating life because they believe the lies they tell to the low-info Dem base, so they are actually the source of their own unhappiness. The poor dears are in for a really bumpy ride these next few years.

Ain't it grand?

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!

Everything Isn't Awful

