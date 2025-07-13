Outgoing Sen. Thom Tillis: I Don’t Deal With Trump’s ‘[Expletive]’

Somehow, Swamp creatures always seem to suddenly discover the art of candidness after announcing they’re retiring and no longer have to fret about getting primaried or servicing donors, which anyone familiar with the degenerate workings of D.C. knows occupies the vast majority of their time.

The life of the Congressman is less “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” and more a streetwalker in a $2,000 suit working the alleyway.

The only limiting factors to that candidness left are their loyalty to the institution where they performed their “public service” and their desire to serve on the Raytheon or Facebook or Blackrock board as their just reward for all of their dutiful “public service” in the interest of the American people.

During recent negotiations, Tillis, according to his accounting of events, sent a text message to Trump expressing the reasons for his opposition to the “Big Beautiful Bill.” Trump replied with a lengthy text, which Tillis then refused to read for some reason and reportedly replied, “I don’t deal with that kind of b******t.”

Via CNN (emphasis added):

The swing-state Republican had multiple issues with Trump’s agenda. But it’s the cuts to Medicaid that’s drawn his sharpest rebuke, and which eventually led him to vote against the sprawling package. Tillis had repeatedly urged Trump and his team not to cut so deeply into the program, which he feared would cut off access to people who legally qualify for the program and cause Trump’s downfall — just like then-President Barack Obama’s health care law that led to Democrats’ self-described “shellacking” in the 2010 midterms. But in the end, GOP leaders passed their bill without Tillis’ help, spurring Trump himself to publicly threaten to help primary the senator. In response, Tillis recalled sending the president a private missive of his own — just before announcing he would retire from Congress instead of seeking reelection next November. “I told the president in another text: ‘Now’s the time to start looking for my replacement because I don’t deal with that kind of bullsh*t,” Tillis recounted.

Profile in courage.

Tough talk from a tough guy.

I don’t know what think tank or consulting group came up with this idea, but at some point in the last year the memo went out that casually throwing out profanity makes politicians seem more relatable and authentic to the peasants.

Roughnecks at construction sites and body shops talk like sailors, so copying their vernacular makes D.C. insiders with uncalloused hands seem like all-American working men, sweating and grunting on the clock until it’s time to go home and open a cool six-pack and watch some football.

The problem with this genre of performance art is that it doesn’t come off as genuine at all. Personally, it only serves to make me detest them all the more for their disingenuousness, if that’s possible.

The real brave thing, for the record, for Tillis to do instead of sending naughty texts to the president would be to expose what he knows about the Epstein child sex ring, or any of the reams of other dirt he no doubt has on his precious colleagues. One doesn’t climb to Senate leadership with years of Congressional experience without knowing where some bodies are buried.

