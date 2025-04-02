MAHA: Top FDA Vax-Monger’s Firing Sends Pharma Stocks Plummeting

Let’s assume that the FDA regulators practiced real science without fear or favor in the public interest.

Why would the pharmaceutical industry stocks tank when one of them is forced to exit?

They would presumably be replaced with an equally honest broker who would continue the longstanding practice of honest science in the public interest.

Furthermore, why would industry actors describe that fired bureaucrat — who, again, ostensibly regulates their behavior, whose interests are totally unaligned with theirs — as an “ally”?

Via Children's Health Defense (emphasis added):

Pharma stocks tumbled today after Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the agency within the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) responsible for authorizing vaccines, resigned under pressure from his new boss, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “If Peter Marks does not want to get behind restoring science to its golden standard and promoting radical transparency, then he has no place at FDA under the strong leadership of Secretary Kennedy,” an HHS official said in a statement. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, Novavax and Pfizer declined 11%, 7%, 6% and 2%, respectively, on the news, Fast Company reported. STAT News reported that Marks’ departure “is a worst-case scenario realized” for investors and “a biopharma industry that saw him as an ally.”

It’s all well and good that RFK Jr. is purging these people from the ranks of the FDA, CDC, et al.

But what we really need is very rigorous criminal investigations and prosecutions for the perpetrators of the greatest medical hoax, and arguably the greatest criminal conspiracy, in world history.

If no consequences are meted out, there is no real disincentive for them to merely regroup once a Democrat takes back White House power (which is inevitable in our current duopoly).

We need deterrence delivered by the long arm of the law.

These people need to be made to tremble in fear at the mere thought of using their positions of power, undergirded by the state, for the benefit of themselves personally and the industries they ostensibly regulate.

Barring any of that, this is just theatrical rearranging of Titanic deck chairs, as Trump can’t remain in power forever.

We have perhaps a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to totally remake the federal bureaucracy and set the precedent that malfeasance on the part of bureaucrats will no longer be tolerated. The time may never come again.

Marks, for his part, claims to have “resigned” rather than being fired. If true, sometimes the trash has a way of taking itself out.

In the end, making the workplace conditions so hostile to these people — “these people” being vaccine totalitarians in this case — might be even more effective at weeding out the bad apples than mass firings.

Via CNBC (emphasis added):

The Food and Drug Administration’s top vaccine regulator Peter Marks has resigned, citing Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “misinformation and lies” around immunization, according to a resignation letter obtained by CNBC. For nearly 10 years, Marks led the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, a post that included evaluating Covid-19 vaccines and establishing guidelines for emerging treatments like cell and gene therapies. A key figure at the FDA, biopharma industry insiders were closely watching Marks amid the transition.

Let’s not tear up too much for Marks.

He doubtless has a very lucrative pharmaceutical industry position awaiting him as his due reward for years of “public service,” which I’ll report on when he does.

Marks was the single guy, more than any other individual save for perhaps Albert Bourla or Anthony Fauci, as the FDA’s top vax regulator, responsible for pushing the COVID-19 shots through the regulatory process (based on provable fraud on Pfizer’s part) at record speed (“Warp Speed”).

As always, the hubris of these people to crawl out of their rat hole bunkers to gripe to their media partners about “misinformation” is unreal. He ought to be under the jail, groveling for mercy, not walking around freely collecting his government pension. Yet, he feels comfortable and entitled enough to loudly complain publicly about his alleged mistreatment — which, in my view, tells us we still have a long way to go to rein these people and institutions back in.