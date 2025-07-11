Weekend Parting Shot: Spelleling Cownts!

Happy Friday, Gentle Readers,

I pray this missive finds you well. It’s going to be a quiet weekend around Stately Brown Manor. Other than mowing the grass, my only other task will be assembling a new automatic chicken feeder. I’m looking forward to it because up until now, I was the automatic chicken feeder.

F-A-S-H…no, wait, F-A-C…hang on…

So the National Education Association just wrapped up its annual convention in Portland, Ore., no less. I guess Beijing and Pyongyang were booked this year. It is the height of tourist season, after all.

At any rate, the assembly of august educators voted to approve a resolution to oppose Donald Trump because, of course, it would. Everyone present agreed to "defend against Trump’s embrace of fascism by using the term facism [sic] in NEA materials to correctly characterize Donald Trump’s program and actions."

A political lobbying organization that claims to represent public school teachers misspells the key word in its hysterical slander of the current POTUS.

It's not spelled "facism," morons.

And you're not using the word correctly, anyway.

No wonder many families are homeschooling. https://t.co/80UKSRlCS3 — Jim Walsh (@JimWalshLD19) July 8, 2025

Yes, these are the people who want control over your children’s hearts and minds. Technically, they got the spelling of “fascism” right the first time, before spectacularly biffing it the second time. So they are batting .500. I must admit that I am surprised. The left uses variations of fascism as a noun, pronoun, adjective, and adverb. The brain trust at the NEA will be working overtime to figure out how to use it as a verb as soon as they agree on how to spell it.

Speaking of working overtime, whenever the Left does anything, there is a price tag attached. Please note the request for an additional $3,500 in the X post above. Compared to the usual spending habits of progressives, $3,500 is quite a bargain when you consider the cost of fighting facsim fascism. This, of course, raises a question: if the NEA isn’t exhorting its members to teach students how to spell, for what is it advocating?

I think we all know the answer to that.

Wine recommendation

Because we need to fight facsim fascism one bottle at a time. Who’s up for a nice red blend? Well, that’s what I drank, so that’s what I’m reviewing. Meet the 2019 Leese-Fitch California red blend.

This red will set you back anywhere between $15 and $25, depending on your locale. It gets its unique profile and its flexibility from the blend of eight varietals: Petite Sirah, Syrah, Tannat, Zinfandel, Tempranillo, Merlot, Teroldego, Tannat, and Malbec. It has a nice bouquet and a fair amount of acidity, with a dry, strong presence. While those preferring softer, sweeter wines may be a bit put off, this is a very drinkable wine that works just as well on the back deck as it does on the dining room table.

Aside from the cherry and assorted dark fruit flavors, keep your taste buds alert for hints of vanilla and chocolate. Some reviewers say there are touches of sage and oregano, which are there if you are looking for them, but not so strong as to overwhelm the other elements. One person said there was a coconut essence to the finish, but I couldn't find it. Then again, many wine reviewers are never at a loss for a bizarre comparison. It should pair well with most meat dishes, including chicken, although pork might be a stretch.

That’s it for me. Have a great weekend, and I’ll see you next time.

