A Year Since Donald Trump Was Shot

Catherine Salgado | 2:05 PM on July 13, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Exactly a year ago today, then-GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump was shot in the head at a Butler, PA, rally by a would-be assassin.

By turning his head at exactly the right second, in a seeming inspiration of Divine Providence, Trump survived the attempt with a bullet through his ear. He rose up with blood streaming down his face, raised his fist, and chanted, “Fight! Fight! Fight!” That image electrified the world and carried him to victory in the 2024 election.

We have have great victories and some major disappointments since then. The 2024 election, thanks to We the People, was the greatest political comeback in American history. Trump has secured our border, fired many useless federal bureaucrats, investigated dangerous antisemitism, and leveled the international trade playing field with tariffs. 


On the other hand, he has also broken his promise to release the Epstein files, saved Iran’s America-hating and terror-sponsoring regime from annihilation, and lifted sanctions on the terrorist Syrian regime that is enforcing sharia and anti-Christian persecution. But there is plenty of time for Trump to correct at least some of these mistakes (hopefully) and to achieve more successes in the next three and a half years.

RelatedRead the Base, Trump: Voters Want Epstein Accountability

Strangely, we still know almost nothing about the reasons for and circumstances around the shooting, including almost nothing about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the would-be assassin. Obviously there was a massive security failure, and whether deliberate or accidental it represented a serious crisis. The FBI and DOJ under Biden managed to track down not only everyone who was at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, including those who didn’t enter the Capitol or do anything violent. They even managed to arrest people who were not present that day but were supposedly peripherally connected. Yet about the young man who put a bullet through the head of our current president, we seem to know precious little. 

What happened to all of the methods that the FBI used to dig up every last detail on parents at school board meetings and J6 grandmas? The FBI apparently needs to buckle down on digging up important facts. It’s due both to Trump and to the family of Corey Comperatore, the hero who was killed that day in Butler.

For Our VIPsStatistical Context on the State Department Cut of 1,300 Bureaucrats

Today is a historic anniversary, the day that America’s fate and even the world’s fate depended on the fraction of a second and a tilt of Trump’s head. Democrats probably would have seized on the chaos following the assassination of Trump to rig the election even more, perhaps by demanding all mail-in voting for “safety,” with no strong Republican candidate to take Trump’s place mere months before the election. We might have had Joe Biden for another four years or  or the cackling cretin Kamala Harris. That’s a terrifying reflection.

My fellow Americans, we still have a hard fight ahead against the Marxist Democrats who remain entrenched in our political, cultural, and educational institutions. But we will conquer. No matter the odds, we will raise the American flag as our standard and fight, fight, fight.

