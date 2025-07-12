State Department Axes 1300 More Staff in Key Cuts

Secretary Marco Rubio and his State Department have cut 1300 more staff in an effort to eliminate the massive waste, fraud, and abuse within the agency.

With our national debt at $37 trillion and counting, and our government rife with waste and unconstitutional agencies and jobs, it is absolutely essential that the Trump administration continue to slash the federal bureaucracy, and, one hopes, at an even more aggressive level than we have seen so far. The State Department has particularly been focused on eliminating unnecessary or duplicative positions since Donald Trump took office.

New York Post reported that over 1,300 positions were eliminated as of Friday, citing an unnamed official to claim that this includes over a thousand civil servants and nearly 250 foreign service officers. The firings allegedly happened via email, with employees receiving notifications that their positions no longer existed. The State Department has not officially confirmed this report as of publication, although Secretary of State Rubio did refer to the cuts while overseas.

Rubio declared he is making the State Department “more efficient and more focused.” He said, per the Post, “It’s not a consequence of trying to get rid of people. But if you close the bureau, you don’t need those positions. Understand that some of these are positions that are being eliminated, not people.” He was not in the country at the time the 1,300 were fired, as he was in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for the ASEAN forum meeting.

New York Post reported that the message to the fired staffers stated, “Headcount reductions have been carefully tailored to affect non-core functions, duplicative or redundant offices.” The outlet added:

By afternoon, several laid-off staffers were spotted tearfully departing the State Department’s headquarters. They were met by a crowd of clapping supporters outside the Harry S. Truman Building, near the White House.

It is truly amazing how bureaucratic leeches who have at best been useless and at worst been actively harmful are treated like war heroes by leftists. These are the same leftists who vilify and attack truly brave law enforcement officers.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently overturned a controversial order blocking Trump from firing various federal employees, which had been issued by a lower woke court. The State Department appears to be taking quick advantage of the SCOTUS ruling. New York Post wrote:

State Department Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael Rigas warned staff on Thursday that the mass layoffs were imminent, noting in an email to employees that “once notifications have taken place, the Department will enter the final stage of its reorganization and focus its attention on delivering results-driven diplomacy.”

The State Department aims at an overall reduction in its staff of 18%, the Post added.

Our bloated, unwieldy federal bureaucracy definitely needs to be reduced as much as possible, for the sake of fiscal and constitutional responsibility, and to try and end the federal persecution of Americans and undermining of our rights.

