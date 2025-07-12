Read the Base, Trump: Voters Want Epstein Accountability

One of Donald Trump’s popular campaign promises was to work on releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files, so we could see how many people still in power were clients of the infamous child trafficker. In a new mystifying message, Trump not only supported his attorney general in not releasing the files; he bashed his own base.

Voters love Trump for defying the Deep State, for promising to drain the swamp, for vowing to track down criminals — especially child abusers. He was elected on promises of enforcing the law against criminals. Now Attorney General Pam Bondi is claiming that the Epstein files are just a myth, even though she had previously claimed they were sitting on her desk (apparently Epstein’s guilty plea to child prostitution and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell’s 20-year prison sentence for conspiring with him to abuse minors were accidents). The truly shocking part is that Trump is backing Bondi. We saw this sort of debacle play out with Richard Nixon. Trump should not make the same mistake.

Furious MAGA voters expected Trump to ask Bondi to resign or at least to rebuke her and remind her of his campaign promise—one that many voters were enthused about—because child exploitation by elites is a topic that riles most Americans, especially since many of the victims and elites in this case are still alive. Instead of reading the room, figuratively speaking, and sitting Bondi down for a talk, Trump posted a message on Truth Social that contradicts his former comments and has already garnered backlash, with both X and Truth Social exploding as Trump voters decried the message.

🚨 President Trump says he will DECLASSIFY the 9/11 Files, JFK Files, and Epstein Files pic.twitter.com/JalLWFkRDZ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 3, 2024

As someone who truly hopes to see the Trump administration succeed at renewing this country, this is a terrible move for credibility that signals to elite criminals they can escape accountability. If Trump is going to be the law-and-order president, he cannot afford to break this promise on the Epstein files. There are victims seeking justice and powerful business and government leaders looking to escape exposure. We were promised a transparent Justice Department accountable to We the People. Trump needs to stand with the victims, not the victimizers.

Below is Trump’s rambling, controversial message in full, and you can read the many dozens of angry responses on Truth Social:

What’s going on with my “boys” and, in some cases, “gals?” They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and “selfish people” are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein. For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again. Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration, who conned the World with the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, 51 “Intelligence” Agents, “THE LAPTOP FROM HELL,” and more? They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called “friends” are playing right into their hands. Why didn’t these Radical Left Lunatics release the Epstein Files? If there was ANYTHING in there that could have hurt the MAGA Movement, why didn’t they use it? They haven’t even given up on the John F. Kennedy or Martin Luther King, Jr. Files. No matter how much success we have had, securing the Border, deporting Criminals, fixing the Economy, Energy Dominance, a Safer World where Iran will not have Nuclear Weapons, it’s never enough for some people. We are about to achieve more in 6 months than any other Administration has achieved in over 100 years, and we have so much more to do. We are saving our Country and, MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, which will continue to be our complete PRIORITY. The Left is imploding! Kash Patel, and the FBI, must be focused on investigating Voter Fraud, Political Corruption, ActBlue, The Rigged and Stolen Election of 2020, and arresting Thugs and Criminals, instead of spending month after month looking at nothing but the same old, Radical Left inspired Documents on Jeffrey Epstein. LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE’S GREAT! The 2020 Election was Rigged and Stolen, and they tried to do the same thing in 2024 — That’s what she is looking into as AG, and much more. One year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World. Let’s keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

