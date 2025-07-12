Dead Honky, Dead Funny: Who Killed the Last Great Era of Comedy?

The Sketch That Would Break the Internet—Literally

Saw it late one night before working the graveyard and tapping the old CRT. Chevy Chase, clean-shaven and cold as a desk lamp, playing the smug interviewer. Across from him? Richard Pryor, eyes like embers, sitting in a folding chair, waiting.

The scene starts slow. Word association.

“White.” “Black.” “Negro.” “Whitey.” “Jungle bunny.” “Honky.” “Spade.” “Honky-honky.” “Ni**er.” “Dead honky.”

Not a gasp. An exhale. That line didn’t punch—it detonated.

And nobody turned it off.

Now? That sketch would not air. Not even in a parody of a sketch. X would turn into a ten-alarm inferno. Think pieces would rain down like acid hail. Headlines like “SNL Dehumanizes BIPOC Voices.” Meanwhile, context would be the first casualty.

But it wasn’t hate. It was heat. A controlled burn. Two men use America’s ugliest words to show how close they are to the surface.

Funny how we used to let people say the quiet part out loud. Now, we just plug our ears.

Archie Bunker: Racist, Loud, and Exactly the Point

Archie wasn’t a good man. He was a real man. An uncle at Thanksgiving. A dad who muttered something about “those people.” And Norman Lear didn’t clean him up. He shoved him right in front of America with his boots on the coffee table and a beer in his gut.

He said stuff that made your spine tighten.

“You want equal rights? You got ‘em. Now shut up.”

But every time he let fly, someone—Edith, Gloria, Meathead—threw it back at him. The show didn’t endorse his views. It dissected them. And the audience was in on the surgery.

Now? Archie wouldn’t even make it to table read. By the second commercial, he'd be canceled, and Norman Lear would be dragged through whatever’s left of Rolling Stone.

Here’s the stupid part. You lose that show, and you don’t get less racism. You get less honesty about racism.

Al Bundy Wasn’t Toxic. He Was Tired

The man worked retail. Sold shoes to women who hated his guts. Came home to a wife who roasted him daily. Two kids that couldn’t spell “dignity.” Al Bundy was a wreck.

He snapped at his wife. Grumbled about “the good old days.” Moaned about how men were “getting soft.”

But he was a joke. That’s what people forget.

He lost every fight, had his wallet vacuumed, his soul stomped on, and his wife clowning him while wearing lingerie. And it was funny because we all saw something true: a man who peaked in high school and never figured out what went wrong.

Today? They’d say he glorified sexism. The "NO MA’AM" shirts would be in court. And Fox would apologize on a Tuesday, just in time for the sponsors to flee by Thursday.

But what did Al teach us? That bitterness curdles. That cynicism eats you. That misery without a punchline is just... work.

Seinfeld Mocked Us All. So We Shot the Messenger

There’s an episode where Jerry gets mistaken for gay. He’s mortified. The reporter mishears something. Hijinks follow.

“Not that there’s anything wrong with that.”

That line became iconic. Do you know what it also became? Problematic.

In 2025, people think the joke was about being gay. It wasn’t. It was about how people can become weird when they’re afraid of being perceived as offensive. The joke was on awkward straight guys.

The same goes for Kramer’s flag-burning scene during the Puerto Rican Day Parade. NBC had to apologize back in ‘98. If it were to air now, they’d burn the show to ashes.

And then there’s the Soup Nazi. A cartoonish character with a bark worse than his ladle. Immortalized. Now… “ableist.” “Xenophobic.” “Insulting to culinary service workers.”

You know what? None of them were saints. That was the point. It was a show about nothing—but it showed everything.

Now, we need everything to mean something, and it ends up meaning nothing at all.

Eddie Murphy’s Buckwheat Was a Wrecking Ball with a Smile

Buckwheat from "The Little Rascals" was a stereotype: messy hair, mush-mouth lines, and comic cluelessness. Nobody said anything in the '40s. They just laughed.

Eddie Murphy took that character, jacked it full of helium, and turned it into an absurdist nuke. The lisp. The stare. The repetition.

It was mocking the mockery.

But today, the think pieces would start writing themselves: “SNL Weaponizes Black Pain,” “Is Eddie Reinforcing Harmful Tropes?”

No, he wasn’t. He was turning the mirror around and asking, “Still funny?”

Apparently, the answer is no. Because these days, it’s only okay to tell the truth if you whisper it into a government-approved tissue box while lying on a mat in a federally-funded safe space.

Shirley Temple and the Soft-Shoe Denial of Bojangles

In the sweetness of Shirley Temple's "The Littlest Rebel," you'll find a dance between Shirley and Bojangles Robinson.

It was historic and, at the same time, a wee bit uncomfortable. Why? Bojangles was a set piece, a servant not only in the movie, but also in its framing. She was the bright star, while he was merely her shadow.

It certainly wasn't cruel, but it screamed dishonesty. At some level, the movie shared the message that it's okay to be adored, but you'll need to find someone to bend the knee.

Despite the woke-scolds' effort to wipe our history of everything they believed was bigotry—or things they simply didn't like or agree with—these early episodes shouldn't even be considered banned. In a grown-up world, we need to watch it and then talk about it. One hopes, then, an adult would say "look, there's a smiling lie."

Fred Sanford, George Jefferson, and Saying the Quiet Part Loud

Fred's favorite jab was calling people "dummies." George yelled slurs at white folks while slamming doors in his neighbor's face.

These weren't quiet; syndicated retreads aired after midnight on Sunday. Both shows were on prime-time television, getting guffaws. The message from both shows hit harder than Mike Tyson's uppercut.

The writers weren't playing nice, but played fair. They highlighted the stereotypes, making sure they were seen, mocked, and then dismantled.

Imagine pitching those scripts now! Before you'd get to page two, security would person-handle you right out the window. HR would declare the reason for your termination as creating a hostile work environment. Looking for backup from the writer's union? Ha! They'd be seeking safe spaces.

Meanwhile, comedy, real comedy, loses another sword.

MadTV, The Fonz, Jack Tripper: All Gone

"MadTV." Chaos on the screen. Sketches in drag telling ethnic jokes, bits hitting way below the belt. Those were brave people, but it was real, and yes, it pissed people off.

How about Fonzie? He'd be in jail before he finished snapping his fingers. On command, the young ladies flocked to the Fonz. He grabbed young ladies around the waist, did some flirting with others, and fixed the jukebox with a fist bump.

He was cool.

This cool behavior would be considered predatory, as it involves actors and writers on a federal registry touring with counselors on apology tours.

Jack Tripper: Faked being gay to live in a great apartment—with two women no less—while we all winked and moved on, feeling Mr. Roper's discomfort. Nobody was insulted.

TV executives wouldn't even let you in the door with such ideas.

These Shows Weren’t Perfect. They Were Human.

You can’t scrub history clean and expect to learn anything. Archie was wrong—but visible. Al was broken—but honest. Eddie’s Buckwheat was offensive—but on purpose.

We don’t grow by pretending. We grow by watching it all. Laughing at what hurts. Cringing at what used to be okay. Sitting in that discomfort until it teaches us something.

I know; some people reading this will say, "Don't forget about 'Blazing Saddles'!" Everything I've illustrated was condensed into a two-hour movie. But I'm staying small-screen.

We used to trust viewers to get it. Now we build bubble wrap and whisper down the hallway, hoping nobody files a complaint.

Final Thoughts: Stop Killing Laughter to Save Feelings

Here’s the ugly truth: wokeness isn’t empathy. It’s erasure.

It erases messy truth. It erases humor that doesn’t come with a handbook. It erases every sketch, show, and scene that dares to offend on the way to a greater point.

We lost comedy because we stopped trusting people. We stopped trusting them to tell it. To hear it. To live with it.

And if we don’t fight for the right to laugh again—deep belly laughs that sting and stick and shake you—we’ll lose something bigger than entertainment.

We’ll lose the one place we used to come together to feel human.

Even if it hurt.

