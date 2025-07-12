The Trump Administration Is About to Make a HUGE Move Against the Deep State

In a bombshell revelation, investigative journalist John Solomon confirmed to Steve Bannon on Real America’s Voice that the Department of Justice and the FBI have been quietly building a major criminal conspiracy case targeting the Deep State’s decade-long effort to derail Donald Trump. According to Solomon, the scope of the investigation could finally deliver the accountability that many in the MAGA movement have long demanded.

“I think next week, over the next 10 days… the base, who’s been wondering, ‘Where is all that accountability?’—they’re gonna get some big surprises,” Solomon said. He claimed the case reaches back to the summer of 2016, before Crossfire Hurricane was launched, and extends all the way through to 2024, encompassing “a large series of events” aimed at stopping Trump from winning the presidency.

Solomon said the massive case has been built largely out of the public eye, obscured by media theatrics and political infighting. “It’s been masked by a lot of this infighting and drama and soap opera stuff,” he said. “But the truth of the matter is, MAGA base Americans are gonna be happy when they see where this is all heading.”

Bannon pressed Solomon to clarify whether this was, in fact, a formal investigation by federal authorities. Solomon didn’t hesitate. “There is a conspiracy case that was opened that looks at this window as a very large window,” he confirmed. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a special prosecutor named by Pam Bondi in the next week or two.”

This is the most interesting part of the revelation to me, especially in light of the blowback Bondi has received over the whole Epstein client list debacle that has FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino threatening to resign unless she is removed. Could Bondi be reassigned to be special prosecutor to keep Bongino and Patel at the FBI?

The significance of appointing a special prosecutor, according to Solomon, would be to bypass the hyper-partisan D.C. courts. “You don’t have to necessarily then bring the grand jury or the indictment in Washington, D.C., where the 90% Democrat jury pool probably won’t convict even if they had a murder,” he said. He explained that an overt act of the conspiracy, such as the Mar-a-Lago raid, could allow the case to be brought in Florida instead. “Maybe several overt acts of the conspiracy occurred there.”

Solomon indicated that work has already been done on a scope memo, which would lay out the parameters for a special prosecutor’s authority. “There is an enormous opportunity for those of us who’ve been calling for accountability to see a path to it for the first time,” he said. “A legitimate path. Not smoke, not mirrors. A legitimate path to accountability.”

One of the potential focal points of the case, Solomon said, is the infamous meeting between then-CIA Director John Brennan and President Barack Obama in mid-July 2016. “That’s when Brennan walks into President Obama and says, ‘Hey, we have this intercepted information that Hillary Clinton has authorized a program to make it look like Donald Trump’s a Russian spy,’” Solomon recalled. “President Obama and Brennan knew before the FBI opened up on that information that this was a dirty trick by Hillary Clinton.”

From there, Solomon suggested, the conspiracy spanned multiple events, including the Trump-Russia hoax, the Ukraine impeachment, and even the FBI’s refusal to act on intelligence regarding Chinese interference in the 2020 election. “They didn’t want to help Donald Trump, so they ignored a potential counterintelligence threat,” he said. “It allows for a very large series of events to be wrapped into a single conspiracy.”

When asked whether this approach could overcome the statute of limitations for certain crimes, Solomon explained how conspiracy charges work. “You can charge a series of events into a larger conspiracy and go back beyond the window of time that the normal statute of limitations for any single crime occurred,” he said. He also noted that prosecutors could argue the statute was tolled if crimes were hidden from the public.

Bannon summed it up as a potential game-changer: “That means… we can go back in time 10 years and still get Brennan and still get all these guys for more serious charges of conspiracy to—of a coup d’état?”

“That’s how conspiracy cases can work,” Solomon replied.

If Solomon’s reporting proves correct, this could mark the most consequential legal development yet in Deep State’s war against Trump—and the first serious attempt by federal law enforcement to hold the the anti-Trump operation accountable.

