Is Dan Bongino Quitting Over the Epstein Client List Debacle?

What happens when even Donald Trump’s most loyal allies start questioning the administration’s handling of one of the most explosive cases in modern history? We’re about to find out, and it’s not pretty.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino reportedly had a heated confrontation with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the Jeffrey Epstein files, and the fallout has been swift and telling. According to sources, Bongino was so frustrated with Bondi’s lack of transparency that he took the day off work on Friday, leading some to speculate that he might have quit altogether.

"He ain't coming back," a source close to Bongino told Axios.

According to the story, both Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel are “furious” with Bondi over the blowback her handling of the Epstein files has caused them. And who can blame them?

Inside the room: During the meeting, Bongino was confronted about a NewsNation article that said he and Patel wanted more information released about Epstein earlier, but were held back. Bongino denied leaking that idea. "Pam said her piece. Dan said his piece. It didn't end on friendly terms," said one person briefed on the heated discussion. Bongino left angry, the source said.

"The fact is, Dan was for releasing the information with the video and had no problem until he got heat online," a senior administration official told Axios.

"Bongino found the video with the missing minute. He vouched for it after a 'thorough review,' he said, and he thought this would end the matter. When that didn't work, he lost his mind and ran out of D.C."

Said a pro-Bongino source: "Dan is not the bad guy here. He shouldn't take the fall."

Here’s where things get interesting: Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche felt the need to defend the memo, insisting that all leadership signed off on it.

I worked closely with @FBIDirectorKash and @FBIDDBongino on the joint FBI and DOJ memo regarding the Epstein Files. All of us signed off on the contents of the memo and the conclusions stated in the memo. The suggestion by anyone that there was any daylight between the FBI and… — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) July 11, 2025

When you’re publicly assuring unity, it usually means that there isn’t any.

The DOJ claims that the enhanced video footage backs the suicide ruling, saying the FBI boosted contrast, color, and sharpness for “greater clarity.” Yet somehow, we’re expected to just take their word for it?

The memo’s conclusions are hard to swallow: no client list, no blackmail, no grounds to investigate anyone else? Epstein’s entire operation revolved around compromising the powerful. Pretending he acted alone stretches credibility past its breaking point.

The American people deserve better than spin and bureaucratic squabbling. They want transparency, real accountability, and answers — not a memo that raises more questions than it resolves.

Bongino and Patel get it: This isn’t just about Epstein’s death. It’s about restoring trust in a system that claims no one is above the law. The fact that this memo had to be leaked, not released, speaks volumes. You don’t win back public trust with half-measures and cover stories.

If Bondi thinks a whitewashed memo will make this go away, she’s badly misjudged the moment. The public and her colleagues want the full truth. When even Bongino is taking days off in frustration, you know something’s deeply wrong with the strategy.

