New CIA Memo Could Prove That Brennan and Comey Committed Perjury

The unraveling of the Russia collusion narrative has taken another explosive turn, and the implications for the intelligence community are as damning as ever.

Earlier this week, we learned that the FBI opened criminal investigations into former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey over their roles in orchestrating the Trump-Russia collusion hoax. Both men are now under scrutiny for allegedly making false statements to Congress and potentially engaging in deeper misconduct tied to the origins of the scheme. A newly surfaced CIA memo may offer damning evidence, strongly suggesting that both Brennan and Comey committed perjury.

Brennan and Comey both claimed under oath that the Steele Dossier was irrelevant to the Intelligence Community Assessment's (ICA) findings. Brennan repeatedly told Congress, “It was not in any way used as a basis for the Intelligence Community Assessment that was done. It was not.” He even claimed, “I had not even read the document.” Other Obama-era officials echoed these denials, including former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who stated, “The IC has not made any judgment that the information in this document is reliable, and we did not rely upon it in any way for our conclusions.”

But the new CIA memo, which Director John Ratcliffe commissioned, exposes these claims as, at best, misleading and, at worst, outright perjury. The memo reveals that Brennan actively pushed to include the Steele Dossier in the ICA, despite internal warnings from senior CIA analysts.

One Deputy Director for Analysis warned Brennan that including the dossier “risked the entire credibility of the paper.” Yet Brennan ignored these concerns, seemingly more interested in the dossier’s alignment with prevailing anti-Trump theories than in its glaring lack of corroboration.

The defenders of the Obama intelligence community have tried to split hairs, arguing that the dossier was relegated to an appendix and not the main body of the ICA. But this defense crumbles under scrutiny. The CIA memo confirms that a reference drawn directly from the Steele Dossier made its way into the main body of the assessment as a supporting point for the judgment that Vladimir Putin “aspired” to help Trump win. This was not a minor footnote; it was a central claim that propped up the entire narrative that fueled years of partisan hysteria and endless investigations.

Two high-ranking CIA officials objected to the inclusion of the dossier, noting that it failed “the most basic tradecraft standards,” but leadership brushed their objections aside. The memo points out that Brennan “appeared more swayed by the Dossier’s general conformity with existing theories than by legitimate tradecraft concerns.” In other words, the intelligence community’s top brass were willing to gamble the credibility of their institutions to advance a narrative that fit their political preferences.

The fallout has been swift and severe. Former subordinates and intelligence veterans are calling for accountability, with some demanding prison time for Brennan, Comey, and anyone in the Obama White House or Clinton campaign who may have colluded in this deception. Let’s hope!

As it stands, Comey and Brennan are the ones currently under federal criminal investigation, with referrals for alleged wrongdoing moving forward. I wouldn’t be shocked if Clapper is next.

One thing is for sure: Officials who swore they were acting above politics sold the American people a lie. This latest revelation indicates that the real collusion was not between Trump and Russia, but among those in the Obama administration entrusted with the highest levels of our national security, who weaponized their offices to pursue a political vendetta.

