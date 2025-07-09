Will the FBI Finally Hold the Architects of the Trump-Russia Hoax Accountable?

On Tuesday, we learned that the FBI has launched criminal investigations into John Brennan and James Comey for their roles in the Trump/Russia collusion hoax. Both former intelligence officials are being scrutinized for making false statements to Congress and possibly engaging in broader misconduct tied to the origins of the hoax.

Advertisement

The question is, will either of these two men face consequences?

On Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” respected legal scholar Jonathan Turley said that Comey’s past Senate testimony regarding the infamous Steele dossier might indeed have crossed the line into perjury.

Turley, reacting to a replay of Comey’s 2020 Senate testimony, was blunt: “Virtually everything he said was untrue. In fact, the IG reports shredded the FBI and said that they didn’t follow protocol, that they ignored counterintelligence. So they pushed the Steele dossier forward, and these were two of the key individuals who did that.” That’s not just a legal scholar’s opinion; it’s an indictment of the entire narrative that the left and the media have foisted on the American people for years.

The question now is whether Comey’s carefully crafted denials and selective memory will hold up under scrutiny. Turley noted that both Comey and Brennan are “sophisticated players” who know how to dance around the truth. Comey, for example, was meticulous in his phrasing, claiming that there was no “malicious intent” and repeatedly portraying himself as ignorant of the glaring problems with the dossier and the FBI’s handling of it. But as Turley pointed out, the inspector general’s reports told a different story: one of protocols ignored, warnings dismissed, and a relentless push to validate a document that was, at best, political opposition research masquerading as intelligence.

Advertisement

Recommended: Four Independent Pollsters Are Set to Blow Up the Polling Industry

This isn’t just about bureaucratic incompetence. The FBI is now treating the testimonies of Comey and Brennan as potentially conspiratorial. The investigation reportedly centers on a 2016 email from the then-deputy CIA director to Brennan, warning that including the Steele dossier in the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment could “jeopardize the credibility of the entire paper.”

Brennan, for his part, later testified that the CIA “was very much opposed to having any reference or inclusion of the Steele dossier in the Intelligence Community Assessment.” Yet the dossier found its way into the assessment anyway, a move that looks increasingly indefensible as more facts come to light.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Comey, meanwhile, has a long history of evasive testimony. In 2018, he tried to shift blame by claiming that Republicans initially backed the dossier. By 2020, he was telling the Senate Judiciary Committee that his staff never notified him of the problems with the dossier’s primary source and that he couldn’t “recall” details about the Department of Justice’s concerns regarding Steele’s political bias against Trump. This pattern of selective amnesia and blame-shifting is the hallmark of someone with something to hide.

Advertisement

If the investigation confirms that Comey and Brennan lied to Congress — which shouldn’t be too hard — there must be real consequences. Perjury isn’t a technicality; it’s a crime that strikes at the heart of our system of government. For too long, powerful officials have operated under the assumption that the rules don’t apply to them. It’s time to prove them wrong and restore some measure of accountability to Washington.

The stakes have never been higher. As the establishment scrambles to protect its own, PJ Media refuses to back down. We dig deep, ask the tough questions, and hold the powerful accountable, no matter who they are. Become a PJ Media VIP today with the promo code FIGHT for 60% off and enjoy exclusive articles, ad-free reading, and the power to make your voice heard. Help us restore integrity to Washington. Support fearless conservative journalism — join now!