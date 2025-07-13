Trump Was Saved to Save Our Country

One year ago in Butler, Pennsylvania, America came within inches of catastrophe. A bullet meant for Donald Trump whizzed past his head, grazing his ear thanks to a sudden turn of his head, in a near-miss that could have changed history.

Advertisement

That bullet didn’t miss by accident. Trump was spared for a reason.

The attempt wasn’t just a physical attack—it was a political one. At the time, Joe Biden was collapsing in the polls. Hispanic and black voters were shifting toward Trump. Democrats and their allies in the legacy media were in a frenzy, comparing him to Hitler, accusing him of being a dictator, and trying to put him in prison. The rhetoric was poisonous—and it was only a matter of time before someone acted on it.

But instead of silencing Trump, the assassin did the opposite. He ignited something far more powerful. The shot missed, and in that moment, Donald Trump emerged not just as a survivor—but as a man on a mission. A president with unfinished business and a renewed sense of purpose. That brush with death didn’t shake him—it emboldened him.

Everything we’ve seen in Trump’s second term flows from that moment. He came back stronger, more focused, more unapologetically committed to saving the country from the radical left. There’s no more playing nice, no more deference to broken institutions or phony decorum. The Trump we see today is a man who knows exactly how high the stakes are—and he’s governing like it. Whether it’s securing the border, dismantling the administrative state, or taking on the corrupt DOJ, this is a president unchained.

Advertisement

ICYMI: The Trump Administration Is About to Make a HUGE Move Against the Deep State

The media refused to acknowledge that this was a politically motivated attempt to erase Trump from the national stage. But the American people saw it for what it was—and they responded. They rallied around him, not out of sympathy, but out of shared conviction. They saw the left for what it had become: a movement willing to destroy anyone who stands in its way. When lawfare failed, violence was the next option.

The miracle in Butler lit a fire that hasn’t gone out. It changed the tone of his presidency and the trajectory of the movement behind him. When Americans voted in November, they didn’t just elect a president—they sent a message. That they were done being bullied by a regime that trades in fear. That they chose secure borders over chaos, defending police over defunding them, protecting children instead of butchering them, and truth over the manufactured lies of the press.

Trump’s survival wasn’t the end of a chapter—it was the beginning of something much bigger. A sharpened presidency. A hardened resolve. A movement that refuses to back down.

Advertisement

He was saved to finish the job. And one year later, he’s doing exactly that—fighting with a clarity and conviction that only comes from knowing just how far the enemy is willing to go. The bullet missed, but the message hit its mark: Trump is still here, and he’s more dangerous to the left than ever.

America was given another chance that day. And with Trump back in charge, this time we’re not wasting it.

Imagine if that bullet had found its mark—America would be unrecognizable. The media won’t talk about how close we came or why Trump’s survival matters. That’s why PJ Media exists: to shine a light where others won’t. Become a PJ Media VIP now with code FIGHT for 60% off. Unlock member-only articles, enjoy ad-free reading, and join a community that refuses to back down. History nearly changed forever—don’t miss your chance to make a difference. Join today.











