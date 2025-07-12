DOJ Drops Charges Against Anti-COVID Vax Doctor

The Trump Justice Department just dropped charges against a doctor who helped his patients circumvent the tyrannical COVID vaccine mandates.

Utah doctor Kirk Moore was accused of running a fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine card scheme during the lockdown/vaccine mandates insanity, but Attorney General Pam Bondi intervened Saturday to order the charges against him to be dropped. This is a victory for freedom of conscience against unconstitutional and dictatorial government medical mandates.

Bondi herself announced the news on X, declaring, “At my direction @TheJusticeDept has dismissed charges against Dr. Kirk Moore. Dr. Moore gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so. He did not deserve the years in prison he was facing. It ends today.”

Fox13 Salt Lake City reported that Moore was originally indicted by a federal grand jury more than two years before his trial occurred, during the era of Biden administration weaponization of justice. Moore and three co-defendants at the Plastic Surgery Institute of Utah were accused of providing vaccine cards to individuals who had not received doses of the damaging and sometimes deadly COVID jabs.

Moore also destroyed vials of the COVID-19 vaccines and administered harmless saline shots to children in place of the harmful vaccines.

[Fox13] According to the indictment, the group destroyed more than $28,000 worth of legitimate COVID-19 vaccines and distributed at least 1,937 fake COVID-19 vaccination record cards. During the trial, Moore’s former co-defendants, including Kari Burgoyne and Sandra Flores took the stand for the prosecution. Burgoyne entered into a plea agreement to a misdemeanor charge, while Flores entered into a diversion agreement.

It is unclear exactly how this new move will affect the co-defendants now.

Dr. Peter McCullough celebrated Moore’s win, “This is a MAJOR victory — and undeniable proof of what our collective movement can achieve when we speak up!”

