Florida Surgeon General Urges FDA to Halt mRNA COVID Vaccines

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is doing what many doctors urged officials to do two years ago — calling for a federal halt in the use of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

A Jan. 3 press release from Ladapo’s office explained that he sent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Robert M. Califf and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Mandy Cohen a letter in December. Ladapo pointed to the discovery that every single dose of the COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer contains billions of fragments of DNA.

According to Ladapo, these fragments could lead to various severe and even life-threatening health conditions. Yet he has seen no evidence that the FDA assessed the vaccines for the very DNA integration risks that even the FDA has acknowledged for years.

Ladapo’s press release stated that nucleic acid contaminants, lipid nanoparticle complexes, and Simian Virus 40 (SV40) promoter/enhancer DNA in the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines triggered his worries, which he also expressed in the letter to federal officials.

“Lipid nanoparticles are an efficient vehicle for delivery of the mRNA in the COVID-19 vaccines into human cells and may therefore be an equally efficient vehicle for delivering contaminant DNA into human cells,” the press release detailed. Ladapo also suggested that the SV40 promoter/enhancer DNA could present human cells with a “unique and heightened risk of DNA integration.”

Then Ladapo cited the FDA’s own industry guidance from 2007 about DNA vaccines and regulatory limits:

DNA integration could theoretically impact a human’s oncogenes – the genes which can transform a healthy cell into a cancerous cell.

DNA integration may result in chromosomal instability.

The Guidance for Industry discusses biodistribution of DNA vaccines and how such integration could affect unintended parts of the body including blood, heart, brain, liver, kidney, bone marrow, ovaries/testes, lung, draining lymph nodes, spleen, the site of administration and subcutis at injection site.

In light of all this, Ladapo found the FDA’s written response insufficient because it lacked the evidence of the proper assessments for the vaccines. Based on the evidence detailed above, Ladapo released a statement as part of the press release.

“The FDA’s response does not provide data or evidence that the DNA integration assessments they recommended themselves have been performed,” he said. “Instead, they pointed to genotoxicity studies – which are inadequate assessments for DNA integration risk. In addition, they obfuscated the difference between the SV40 promoter/enhancer and SV40 proteins, two elements that are distinct.”

Ladapo insisted, “DNA integration poses a unique and elevated risk to human health and to the integrity of the human genome, including the risk that DNA integrated into sperm or egg gametes could be passed onto offspring of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine recipients. If the risks of DNA integration have not been assessed for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, these vaccines are not appropriate for use in human beings.” It is sobering to think how many millions of Americans took these vaccines, many under pressure, without the proper testing on their safety.

“Providers concerned about patient health risks associated with COVID-19 should prioritize patient access to non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and treatment,” Ladapo concluded. “It is my hope that, in regard to COVID-19, the FDA will one day seriously consider its regulatory responsibility to protect human health, including the integrity of the human genome.”

Perhaps individuals who are vaccine-injured or who lost their jobs for being unvaccinated could wish Ladapo issued his call earlier, but it is still certainly important for state officials to take a public stand regarding the evidence of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines’ serious risks.