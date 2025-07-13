WATCH: Kristi Noem Turns NBC's Ambush Into a Masterclass in Command

Kristi Noem’s appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” this Sunday was a textbook example of how to dismantle media bias with poise and facts. Faced with a predictably hostile Kristen Welker, Noem didn’t just hold her ground—she flipped the script. In a setting designed to put Trump administration officials on the defensive, Noem calmly exposed the hollowness of NBC’s narrative and reminded viewers what real leadership looks like under pressure.

Advertisement

The interview focused on the Trump administration’s rapid response to the devastating Texas floods and recent high-profile immigration enforcement actions. True to form, NBC leaned on anonymous sources to push a tired smear—this time suggesting Noem had personally delayed FEMA aid by requiring her approval for contracts over $100,000. But Noem dismantled that narrative without breaking a sweat.

“Those claims are absolutely false,” she said. “Within just an hour or two after the flooding, we had resources from Homeland Security on the ground. The Coast Guard was deployed immediately and rescued countless Texans. Border Patrol tactical teams were there. FEMA arrived within hours. Call centers were fully staffed. This was the fastest FEMA deployment in years—maybe decades.”

"Within just an hour or two after the flooding, we had resources from @DHSgov there helping those individuals in Texas," says @Sec_Noem.



"This is the fastest, I believe, in years, maybe decades, that FEMA has been deployed to help individuals in this type of a situation." pic.twitter.com/H97L2QdzRW — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 13, 2025

That’s the reality: while the left hides behind nameless leaks and secondhand gossip, Americans saw a swift, coordinated federal response. Contrary to the media’s implication that federal agencies run on autopilot, it takes leadership to move that quickly. Noem and her team cut through red tape and got it done.

Advertisement

When Welker pivoted to immigration enforcement—specifically a major bust at a California marijuana grow operation—the media’s playbook was once again on display. She tried to push the false claim that Border Czar Tom Homan was advocating racial profiling during an appearance on CNN, but Noem didn’t take the bait.

ICYMI: Trump Was Saved to Save Our Country

She laid out the facts: over 300 arrests, 14 unaccompanied minors rescued from likely trafficking or exploitation, and criminals among the detained with records including rape, child pornography, and murder. These weren’t random detentions—they were targeted law enforcement actions aimed at dismantling illegal grow operations that often serve as fronts for organized crime.

Of course, the legacy media doesn't want to talk about that. They’d rather peddle innuendo than acknowledge that the Trump administration is actually enforcing the law—and doing it effectively.

This is what voters signed up for: strong, competent leadership that doesn’t cave to media pressure or waste time chasing elite approval. Noem didn’t just survive the interview—she turned it into a moment of clarity for anyone still wondering whether the Trump administration is serious about restoring law and order.

"This week, we've got murderers off the street, rapists, child pedophiles," says @Sec_Noem.



"If you look at that marijuana grow facility that we recently just did an operation on, over 319 individuals were brought into custody — and 14 unaccompanied children." pic.twitter.com/BHrqcGxEqL — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 13, 2025

Advertisement

While NBC and its allies keep spinning excuses for the failures of the Biden years, Americans are seeing a stark contrast in real time. The chaos at the border, the paralyzed disaster responses, and the endless bureaucratic dithering that defined the last administration are over. Under Trump, we’re witnessing what happens when leaders actually take the job seriously.

Fed up with the media’s relentless smears and anonymous “sources”? You’re not alone. PJ Media VIP is your shield against misinformation, arming you with facts the corporate press refuses to cover. Get instant access to in-depth analysis, exclusive reporting, and a community of patriots who won’t be silenced. Sign up now with promo code FIGHT for 60% off. Take control of your news—support fearless conservative journalism that puts America First.