Sunday Thoughts: Doctrine Matters!

The late theologian A. W. Tozer once wrote, “What comes into our minds when we think about God is the most important thing about us.” It sounds so simple yet so profound.

I would add a corollary in that what we believe about God is equally important. It’s not an explosive thing to say, but our theology and doctrine matter.

I recently heard an episode of the “Ask Pastor John” podcast in which the great John Piper talks about the dangers of wrong theology and the importance of right doctrine to our love of God. He says:

It would be fair to say, wouldn’t it, that this knowledge of God that we need in order to love God is doctrine. Doctrine is just things we know about God and his ways from the Bible. It’s simple. Everybody’s got doctrine, either good or bad, and we can’t live without it. Would it be fair to say that to make an error in the knowledge of God might mean you’re loving something other than God? So, the straightforward initial answer to the question is that the real danger of wrong theology, mistaken doctrine, is that it prevents or limits genuine love to God. You can’t love God if you don’t know God, and that knowledge is called doctrine. It’s either right (and it’s the true God) or wrong (and it’s the wrong god). Doctrine is simply the knowledge of God and his ways.

Our minds are an essential part of our love for God. After all, Jesus reminds us that the greatest commandment is: “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind” (Matthew 22:37, emphasis mine).

Piper points out that proper doctrine makes us more mature. He cites scriptures that prove this point:

…until we all attain to the unity of the faith and of the knowledge of the Son of God, to mature manhood, to the measure of the stature of the fullness of Christ, so that we may no longer be children, tossed to and fro by the waves and carried about by every wind of doctrine, by human cunning, by craftiness in deceitful schemes. Ephesians 4:13-14 (ESV) But grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To him be the glory both now and to the day of eternity. Amen. 2 Peter 3:18 (ESV)

The right doctrine protects us. Piper notes:

Paul warns the Ephesian elders in Acts 20 that they need the whole counsel of God, not just fragments of it. And one reason is that wolves will come in and twist true doctrine and drag away Christians to ruin. Here’s what he says: “I did not shrink from declaring to you the whole counsel of God. . . . I know that after my departure fierce wolves will come in among you, not sparing the flock; and from among your own selves will arise men speaking twisted things” — in other words, distorting true doctrine — “to draw away the disciples after them” (Acts 20:27, 29–30). And Peter says in 2 Peter 3:16 that “ignorant and unstable” people will twist Paul’s teaching “to their own destruction.” That’s the issue. That’s the danger.

Finally, the right theology and doctrine benefit us. The Apostle Paul told his charge, Timothy: “All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, equipped for every good work” (2 Timothy 3:16-17, ESV)

“Knowing that there’s a holiness of life without which we won’t see the Lord (Hebrews 12:14) could be crushing and overwhelming, unless one has a right doctrine of how to pursue holiness,” Piper concluded. “The whole issue of sanctification and getting it right, or right knowledge of how you got saved — whether you yourself were the decisive cause or whether God was — that will make a huge difference in your assurance and whether you love God and give proper thanks to him.”

Having confidence in what you believe about God and His Word is crucial. Theology and doctrine matter because they can deepen your love of God, which will always drive you to worship and glorify Him.

