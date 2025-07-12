DA Tries to Float 'Chelsea Man' Narrative, Gets Outed by ICE

It began, as these stories so often do, with the rape of a vulnerable female victim. The Suffolk County, Mass., DA’s office put out a press release on July 8, which the credulous local media picked up and ran with, as they do.

Here’s a typical account from Boston 25 News, which ran under the headline, “Chelsea man accused of raping woman at knifepoint, threatened to call ICE on victim, DA says."

The alleged threat to sic ICE on the illegally present victim was reiterated in the lede:

A Chelsea man is accused of raping a woman at knifepoint and threatening to report her to ICE if she contacted police, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Tuesday. Alfredo Romero-Cortez is facing charges of aggravated rape, assualt [sic] and battery on a household member, assault with a dangerous weapon and intimidating a witness in connection to the July 4 incident. The female victim, who was hospitalized at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told Chelsea police on July 5 that she had been raped by Romero-Cortez the day before. The victim told police that she and Romero-Cortez were about to have consensual sex when he became enraged when she told him they could only continue if they used a condom. The victim told officers that Romero-Cortez slapped her three times in the face, pulled her by her arm, and then produced a cream-colored pocketknife. Romero-Cortez allegedly told her she “better do what he says” while threatening her with the knife. She told police Romero-Cortez then raped her.

Here's where the story takes a "Trump is a monster!" turn; the assailant (allegedly) channeled his inner Bill Clinton, telling his victim to put some ICE on it:

Romero-Cortez allegedly told her he would report her to ICE if she told officers about the rape. The victim told officers that because she feared being separated from her young daughter she only reported the incident the following day, when she began to feel ill and told a nurse. The hospital then contacted officers.

There you have it — tailor-made for the Trump's ICE gestapo is terrorizing innocent immigrants! crowd. Why, Orange Man Bad may as well have committed the atrocity himself. It's all his fault, you see.

Kevin Hayden is the DA of Suffolk County, which encompasses Boston and its environs, a suffocatingly woke and illegal alien-friendly district. He made sure to emphasize the anti-Trump aspect of this half-story in his media statement.

“The facts here are troubling on numerous levels, certainly with the physical harm the victim suffered in the assault along with her reluctance to report because of the threats about ICE and her fear of separation from her child," huffed the incredulous lawman. "This is the type of combined anguish no one should have to experience,”

Once I saw the thug referred to in media reports as "Chelsea man," I knew something was up, as did most of you PJ Media readers. My suspicion of a half-story being politicized to demonize Trump was further exacerbated by the lockstep way in which every local media outlet included the ICE-threat angle in its headline.

Since every outlet cited the same Suffolk County DA's office press release on the matter, I tracked down the original document to see it for myself. Here's where the link now leads:

That's right: The DA's office removed the release from its website.

I reached out to the office and requested a copy of the missing release. As you can imagine, I got crickets in reply.

One can tell from the url of the missing document that it was entitled "chelsea-man-charged-with-raping-woman-and-threatening-to-report-her-to-ice." There can be no doubt that the Forces of Light were deeply invested in the ICE threat narrative as the primary point of interest in this entire sordid story.

So why would the DA disappear his own press release? This is usually done when the Forces of Light wish the entire story would disappear. And why do they usually want that to happen?

All together now: The guy who did it should never have been here in the first place.

Our man is actually a Salvadorian national who was first ordered deported way back in 2006.

The Boston Herald is now reporting that an area ICE spokesman said, in a statement, "ICE has lodged an immigration detainer against Romero with the Suffolk County Jail, where he is currently detained,” and that “ICE will seek to deport Romero following his criminal proceedings.”

Border Patrol arrested Romero in July of 2005 after he illegally entered the U.S. He was served with a notice to appear before a Justice Department immigration judge. Later that day, Border Patrol released Romero from custody on an order of recognizance. Then in February of 2006, an immigration judge at the DOJ Executive Office for Immigration Review ordered Romero to be deported to El Salvador. “Romero was ordered removed from the United States in 2006; however, he failed to depart as ordered,” the ICE Boston spokesperson said.

DA Hayden holds an elected position. One would hope that the good people of Suffolk County would prefer their top lawman was more interested in protecting them from violent rapists than in scoring cheap political points. But then again, Suffolk, like the whole state of Massachusetts, voted for Harris over Trump by a ratio of nearly two to one last year. And after all, these rough illegals tend to menace their own rather than the locals, so it's no skin off their noses to indulge their luxury beliefs and virtues.

