Liberal Jews, It's Time To Grow Up and Wake Up

It is no secret that American Jews are an overall success story. On average, Jews in America are better educated, earn more money, have more children, and have less divorce than every other demographic. They’re not only successful, but they’re successful minorities (which is why the left hates them, more on that below). Hence, their seemingly blind allegiance to the left has always been, and continues to be, a mystery to me, especially in a post-10/7 world.

Nobody ever accused Hollywood actors of being smart, but one would expect an actor of Jewish heritage to be a bit more insightful than his non-Jewish stage chums. Alas, we’re left with the sagacious ruminations of actor Michael Rapaport, a vocal anti-Trumper who is shocked…shocked…that the solidarity and outreach professed by leftist Jews to the faux oppressed has not been reciprocated.

On the heels of the left’s celebration of 10/7, the campus attacks on Jews, the Molotov cocktail attacks on Jewish protesters, and the assassination of Jewish diplomats, Rapaport took to his podcast to rant, “I’m telling you something, Jewish people, the cavalry ain’t coming. The cavalry is not coming for us. They don’t give a f---.”

He continued:

“I have spoken out on behalf of Black Lives Matter, George Floyd. I have spoken out on behalf on women’s rights. I called Clarence Thomas ‘Uncle Clarence.’ I’ve spoken on abortion rights. Every single thing under the sun on social media in the last, I don’t know, ten years – let’s say ten years – I have spoken out. I put a f------ black square up there like a f------ a------ during Black Lives Matter. Don’t you feel like an a------ now for putting up a black square during Black Lives Matter when nobody is coming and saying anything on our behalf? Nobody is coming and saying anything on our behalf, Jewish people, Zionist people. They’re not calling, they’re not texting, they’re not tweeting. They’re not leaving comments. They’re not DMing. They’re not doing s---.”

He concluded, “It's sad, it's frustrating. You feel used. You feel manipulated. You feel like a sucker. I feel like it, too!”

Well golly gee, Mr. Rapaport. If only there were a political party here in America whose constituents overwhelmingly support Jews and Israel. If only there were a majority religion whose adherents, though not Jewish themselves, nonetheless strongly support you and your right to exist. If only we had a president who brokered successful peace treaties between Israel and Arab neighbors, who recognized Jerusalem as the Jewish capital and the Golan Heights as Israeli territory, who gave Israel the green light to destroy Hamas, and who singlehandedly destroyed the existential Iranian nuclear threat to the ancient Jewish homeland. If only we had an administration that actively and aggressively cracks down on campus antisemitism, that withholds billions in funding for universities that allow it, and that revokes student visas of those attempting to rile up the Jew-hate.

If only, Mr. Rapaport, if only.

It would be incorrect to say that BLM has abandoned you, or that the LGBTQ movement has abandoned you, or that the university professors, the British rappers, the feminists, the Antifa thugs, and the Democrats abandoned you.

They haven’t abandoned you, because they were never with you. You had just assumed that they would be if, like Michael Rapaport, you paid them enough public lip service. But did they ever shake on it? Did they ever give you the ol’ wink and nod? Did they ever, in your living memory, reciprocate in any way?

No?

Face it. You’ve been had. The left was always antisemitic, and for decades they barely even bothered trying to hide it. Nowadays, they wear it like a badge of honor. The only reason you never saw it is because you never wanted to see it.

And polling shows that you still don’t see it. About 52% of American Jews think Donald Trump is antisemitic. Not Ilhan Omar. Not Rashida Tlaib. Not Zohran Mamdani. Donald Trump, the most pro-Israel, pro-Jewish president this nation has ever had, is considered by a majority of American Jews to be prejudiced against them. And this poll wasn’t taken in 2016 or 2020. It was taken two months ago.

All due respect, but if you’re Jewish and you think that Donald Trump is an antisemite, you’ve descended to a level of stupidity that I simply can’t comprehend. And, speaking personally, I’ve witnessed that stupidity devolve into outright ludicrous paranoia.

I have left-leaning Jewish friends who spew nonsense that would be rejected by the scriptwriters of "Battlefield Earth" for being too unbelievable. One Jewish friend of mine worries that Trump is going to use our military to invade Greenland. Another witnessed a man leaving a store who turned to wave to his friend, and she was convinced the wave was actually a Nazi salute. And yet another is unshakeable in his belief that Trump is going to unleash a second Holocaust, right here in America. He has a “go bag” ready in his home, lest he and his family need to fly to Israel before the train rides to Mar-a-Lauschwitz begin in earnest. The thought has apparently never occurred to him that, had this actually been Trump’s plan, he’d likely ground all departing El Al flights before kicking off Kristallnacht 2.0.

I deeply respect these Jewish friends of mine. They are moral and ethical people, they are extremely successful in their careers, they are highly intelligent, and they are dedicated, loving parents. But when they bleat this idiotic drivel, I’m at a loss for words. Nothing I say is going to convince them otherwise. They exhibit a weird, inverse reaction to world events. The more the left embraces antisemitism, the more liberal Jews irrationally fear the right.

But I also live in a very liberal area, where, I’m sorry to say, most “Jews” are Jewish in name only. To the extent they even bother going to temple, they do so for two reasons. First, to check a box. Second, because they’ve gone synagogue shopping and found some whackjob leftist activist posing as a rabbi who, during services, doesn’t challenge his congregants to live better lives in the path of God, but rather tells them exactly what they want to politically hear. These “Jews” treat actual, religious Jews as untouchable pariahs to be shunned and ridiculed.

But any cursory understanding of history shows that antisemites don’t hate religious Jews. They hate Jews. They don’t hate Israeli Jews. They hate Jews. They don’t hate Republican Jews. They hate Jews. And while Islamist antisemites may hate Jews for different reasons from those of leftist antisemites, the point to remember is that neither make any distinction between the religious Jews and the pseudo-Jews who become “Jewish” only for the college and job applications.

Muslims' hatred for Jews goes beyond the hate they reserve for other non-Muslims, like Christians and Hindus. Their founding warlord implores Muslims, specifically and repeatedly, to kill Jews wherever they are found. As for the left, well…you are a successful minority, and your mere existence is anathema to everything the left preaches.

In the last eight years, Democrat support for Israel has plummeted 56 points, and now supports the “Palestinians” by a 43-point margin. These numbers aren’t just concerning; they’re absolutely devastating for its Jewish base.

But Trump and Republicans are the problem?

You know who doesn’t hate you? American Christians and American conservatives. And that’s pretty much it. We are not only your best friends. We are your only friends.

After 10/7, conservative Christians in America were the only group worldwide that unequivocally and unapologetically stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Judaism and Israel. Catholic priests led a procession of 5000 Catholics down the streets of New York City in a show of support for Israel. You couldn’t get 50 secular humanists to do that.

The evangelical group Christians for Israel, which boasts over 10 million members, publicly supported Israel, as did the 45000-church strong Southern Baptist Convention. Christian groups such as the Philos Project, HaYovel, and Christian Friends of Israeli Communities help advocate and fundraise.

A Baptist church down the street from me is so pro-Jewish that it could be mistaken for a synagogue. Torah scrolls adorn its walls, alongside a menorah and pictures of every Israeli hostage still being held by Hamas. In a non-denominational church I visited the Sunday after the 10/7 attacks, the minister led a prayer for the Jews of Israel. Not for Palestinians. Not for the peace process. For the Jews of Israel.

But Trump and Republicans are the problem?

Some Jews dismiss this Christian support as not authentically pro-Jewish, but rather as a means to an end. The idea goes that the only reason any Christian supports Jews and Israel is because the Bible allegedly instructs us to do so to facilitate the Second Coming of Christ.

Well, that’s quite a theory. And despite being lectured by some Jews (as well as some Muslims trying to undermine my support for Israel) that this is what we Christians allegedly believe, you know one group from whom I’ve never once heard this preposterous idea? From Christians themselves. Not one. Not a leader or a congregant. For decades, I’ve attended churches of all stripes and denominations, and I’ve spoken with a lot more Christians than you have. That might just put me in a better position than you to know what we think and believe.

Can you go online and find some goofball “Christian” who does spout that? I’m sure you can, just as I know there are moronic, backwoods “Christians” out there who sincerely believe that Jews have horns, because ol’ Reverend Billy Bob told them that and they were ignorant enough to believe it. And as stated above, I also personally know intelligent, urbanite Jews who think Trump is going to launch another Holocaust. So I guess the point is that there are deranged lunatics in both our camps.

Archeological and historical evidence tells us that, when Moses led the Jews out of Egypt, only about 20% of them actually went with him. The rest stayed behind, making the conscious choice to remain in slavery, opting for the stability of tyranny and surrendering the dignity of their humanity for a guaranteed “free” meal.

Fast forward 3500 years. New York is about to elect an openly pro-Hamas, antisemitic pig. The disgusting thing is that there will be Jews who vote for him. A coalition of useful idiots called “Jews for Zohran” is actively trying to rally other Jews to the voting booth to elect him. The more things change, eh? And you thought the Queers for Palestine moppets were obtuse.

Any Jew voting for Mamdani won’t be voting from any confidence that he’ll make New York City a better place for everyone, least of all Jews. Their vote will equate the traitorous hand raised high in the air when the camp authorities ask for Kapos volunteers.

Pick me, pick me, pick me! I’ll help you throw my own kids to the wolves.

Enjoy your new pharaoh, you spineless, groveling, absolute sheep.

As for American Jews with enough sense not to support the Pakistani Himmler, but who nonetheless continue to sneer at their only political, social, and religious allies as a bunch of toothless flyover rubes, I would advise you to be very careful.

A recent Quinnipiac poll found that Republican support for Israel, while still strong, has slipped from 82% to 69% over the past year. It would be erroneous to dismiss this drop in support as a reaction to alleged Israeli heavy-handedness in the Gaza war. The drop in Republican support for Israel was notably not mirrored by any increase in support for the “Palestinians.” Rather, the number of Republicans who “didn’t have an opinion” increased by 13%, which is exactly the amount of decrease in support for Israel. The takeaway: These Republicans are not now supporting the “Palestinians.” They’re just no longer interested in supporting Israel.

Nor can this be attributed to the war-going-badly routine that turned every pro-war, anti-Dixie Chicks Republican in 2003 into an anti-war-at-any-cost Republican in 2025. By every standard, Israel is winning this war on all fronts. The answer to this drop in Republican support for Israel might be found in a Pew Research poll taken a few years ago in regards to interreligious opinions.

The poll found that every Christian denomination, but especially white evangelical Christians (69%), have a very high opinion of Jews and Judaism. But in stark contrast, Jews only had a 34% favorability of those same white evangelical Christians. That’s a lower favorability rating than they gave Muslims. All the love and respect seems to be going in only one direction.

So maybe the drop in Republican support for Israel has nothing to do with the Gaza war, but is a slow but undeniable feeling that we’re not gonna keep supporting a people that despises us in return.

Where are the Jews for Christians groups? Where is the Jewish voice in defense for Christians being slaughtered in Nigeria and Syria and southern Sudan? Where is that voice decrying the arson attacks on Christian churches here in America? Where are your Mike Huckabees? Whose side do you take when hedonistic fanatics repeatedly sue a Christian baker in Colorado?

Jewish silence in these matters speaks louder than words. And it's this silence that allows the vacuum to be filled by charlatans such as Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens, who exploit this very palatable lack of reciprocity to convince your existing and potential allies that you are “not our problem.”

This past winter, I found myself on some pro-Jewish online forum to wish the crowd a Happy Hanukah. What I found in the discussion was not the celebration for their holiday that I had expected. Rather, the entire discussion was driven by bitter resentment that the Christian holiday of Christmas gets more attention here in America than does the Jewish holiday of Hanukah. I’m not exaggerating when I say that what I read in the discussion thread was the most vile, hateful, anti-Christian rhetoric I’ve ever witnessed in my life.

Granted, this was only one chatroom. But was this chatroom an accurate representation of how American Jews feel towards American Christians? Is the aforementioned Pew Research poll likewise an accurate representation? Is the complete lack of Jewish outreach and friendship towards Christians, despite our knee-jerk solidarity with you, an accurate indication of how little respect you have for our relationship?

I don’t know, but it’s certainly being received that way.

You have almost the entire world arrayed against you. Muslim extremists murder you here and abroad. The UN can’t wait to sell you downriver. The leftist universities allow and encourage modern day pogroms. All the major leftist movements, from BLM to Antifa to the Swedish climate change doom goblin, celebrate the 10/7 genocide against you. And your biggest beef is that, in a majority Christian country, Christmas is a bigger holiday than Hanukah? Are you serious?

To a thinking Jewish person with any sense of self-preservation, this should be way beyond political disagreements about tax rates, or abortion limits, or CO2 emissions, or puberty blockers for kindergarteners. This is about possessing the bare minimal amount of wisdom necessary to distinguish between one camp that has offered unconditional friendship with open arms, and another camp that wants to wipe every trace of you from the planet, and then deciding which camp to join. And you’re blowing it.

Forgive me for being blunt, but the message has to be delivered with a rhetorical sledgehammer. And my message to the anti-Christian, anti-Republican Jews in America is this:

Get your heads out of your a**es.

We are not your enemy, and will never will be. But if you keep it up, you’re going to lose some very good friends. You don’t need me to remind you how lonely this world is with nobody willing to stick up for you.

