Jewish New Yorkers Outraged Over Pro-Mamdani Texts

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Zohran Mamdani, a pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel, anti-ICE, and anti-law enforcement (among other things) socialist, won the Democratic primary for the mayoral seat. Anyone who pays even the slightest bit of attention saw this coming from a mile off. At this point in history, it was bound to happen sooner or later.

What caught some Jewish New Yorkers off guard on Tuesday were the text messages they received, urging them to vote for Mamdani. That in and of itself is nothing new. Text messages and elections go together like a social disease, and whoever you got the disease from. However, the bigger surprise was that the messages allegedly came from other Jews.

According to the New York Post, one Jewish Democrat said he received a text from an Orthodox Jew. The person told the Post that the text praised Mamdani for his claims that he would lower the cost of living in the city, freeze rent for stabilized tenants, build 200,000 units of affordable housing, enact free child care, and make the buses “fast and free.” When the recipient remarked that he was Jewish, the texter said that Mamdani has been proud to stand with his Jewish neighbors against antisemitism and would increase funding to combat hate violence by 800 percent. The texter also claimed that Mamdani enjoyed the support of organizations such as The Jewish Vote.

After playing along for a bit, the person told the texter that there would not be a single Jewish person voting for Mamdani. He added that if the texter believed otherwise or had supporting data that:

It’s bullsh*t They aren’t Jewish It’s lies

The reply?

I want to go a bit off script for a second because I’m Jewish, wear a kippah every day, and I support Zohran. My friend Idan was murdered on October 7 at the Re’im music festival. The war is personal to me, as it is to many in our community. Idan believed in peace, just like Zohran does. He believed everyone should have access to affordable housing, good-paying jobs, and a life free of discrimination, just like Zohran. I truly believe that he is the only one who will stand up for all minority communities like ours.

The man said he was disgusted and stunned that someone would use the memory of the October 7 victims to shill for Mamdani. He told the Post, “It’s trying to normalize that other Jews are voting for him, that he’s for the Jewish people — even though everything he says is the opposite of that.”

Liora Rez, the founder and executive director of StopAntisemitism, told the paper, “It’s unthinkable that New York City, with one of the largest Jewish communities anywhere outside of Israel, would be led by an anti-Semite like Zohran Mamdani. Many Jew-haters pretend to care about marginalized communities while targeting the most marginalized community in history, the Jews.”

Another Jewish voter said he received a text allegedly from Mamdani’s campaign and also responded that he was Jewish. He was given the same talking point. It is not known how many texts were sent. The Post floated the idea that the texts might have been sent by one of Mamdani’s opponents’ campaigns, or that they were from a volunteer or a bot. For all we know, it might have been from the Mamdani camp in an attempt to cover all the bases. In addition to being dirty, politics is a weird business.

As Rick noted earlier today, Mamdani still has some competition. Cuomo is still on the ballot as an independent, and Curtis Sliwa and incumbent Eric Adams are in the race. While anything is possible, none of Mamdani’s challengers have an easy road ahead.

While the texts were crass and in execrable taste, the Jewish community in New York City, and any resident of Gotham with their critical thinking skills still intact, might do well to set them aside and think for a moment how the city got here. An antisemitic socialist getting within striking distance of the mayor’s office was not always a foregone conclusion, although consistently re-electing the party that has gutted the city has helped make it so. And those who are angry, unsettled, and trying to find a U-Haul today should also consider who is celebrating this win.

M-A-M-D-A-N-I YOU BETTER LEARN HOW TO SAY IT! — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) June 25, 2025

You see, dear New Yorkers and residents of the United States, the rabid Left occasionally gets out over its skis and takes to the streets to loot, burn, tag, and destroy. However, it is also phenomenally patient. It knows that in between insurrections, it only needs to take over the country one bite at a time. And New York City is a great place to start.

