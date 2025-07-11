'Unwoke' Free-for-All #89: Secret Service Failures Deserve More Than Suspensions

Stephen Kruiser | 10:04 AM on July 11, 2025
Townhall Media

(Reminder: Every episode is on the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I'll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

It was one of those news stories that, at first glance, appeared promising. Headlines suggested that there had finally been some accountability — a rarity in today's political world — for the myriad Secret Service failures when a psychopath tried to kill President Trump in Butler, PA last year. All that really happened was that a few light suspensions were doled out for what is being deemed an "operational failure."

In the past I would quip that there has to be a body count before anyone in the federal bureaucracy is relieved of his or her duties. Well, there was one in this case — Corey Comperatore was shot and killed while trying to protect his family. While it's true that the Secret Service was there to protect Trump, if the "operational failure" had not occurred, it's quite likely that no shots would have ever been fired. 

Kevin and I are still of the opinion that there was deliberate dereliction of duty that day. Please bear in mind that we're not journalists, we're stand-up comics and political opinion writers. We're still correct about a lot things though. 

I'm usually pretty Zen-like in my approach to politics, but I've been livid about the Secret Service's handling of this entire situation from the day it happened until now. We are coming up on the one year anniversary of the assassination attempt and my blood still boils when I think about it. 

This was a good start to the conversation that we have about the Deep State on the other side of the paywall. It's also a dark start. These suspensions have left us with more questions than answers. 

Regular listeners know how we roll on the free side. Some weeks we're goofy, others we're serious. 

We're always entertaining, though. 

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

