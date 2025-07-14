MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Friday night's planned tequila grief-guzzling turned into a quiet evening of pizza delivery and red wine — Melissa and I were so beat that we didn't even have enough energy for margaritas, much less actually making food for ourselves or the kids.

Advertisement

The pizza gal got a nice tip though, I can tell you that much.

So now that you're caught up my little corner of the world, let's get together with Stephen Kruiser and talk about what's going on in the rest of the world.

Or maybe I'll finally have that tequila — who knows!

Join us at the usual time to find out.

See you then. Can't wait.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?