MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 8:00 AM on July 14, 2025

Friday night's planned tequila grief-guzzling turned into a quiet evening of pizza delivery and red wine — Melissa and I were so beat that we didn't even have enough energy for margaritas, much less actually making food for ourselves or the kids.

The pizza gal got a nice tip though, I can tell you that much.

So now that you're caught up my little corner of the world, let's get together with Stephen Kruiser and talk about what's going on in the rest of the world.

Or maybe I'll finally have that tequila — who knows!

Join us at the usual time to find out.

See you then. Can't wait.

