Democratic New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney has finally admitted defeat to his Republican opponent, truck driver Edward Durr, who only spent a mere $2,300 on his campaign.

Sweeney initially refused to concede, claiming that 12,000 ballots were miraculously found. “The results from Tuesday’s election continue to come in,” Sweeney said in a statement last week. “For instance, there were 12,000 ballots recently found in one county.”

“While I am currently trailing in the race, we want to make sure every vote is counted. Our voters deserve that, and we will wait for the final results,” he added.

Sweeney now admits that all the votes have been counted, and his reign as the second-most powerful official in New Jersey is over.

“The results of the election are in; all votes have been fairly counted; and I, of course, accept the results,” he said at a press conference in Trenton on Wednesday.

Sweeney has not revealed if he plans to run for his seat again or run for another office.

The gubernatorial race in New Jersey remains unresolved, as Republican Jack Ciattarelli has yet to concede, following his surprisingly strong performance against incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy. A recount is expected.

