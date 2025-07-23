The Morning Briefing: Tulsi Gabbard Has Hillary Hitting the Breakfast Franzia Hard Now

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Darlyewyndel was quite open about her suspicions regarding Errol Flynn, Molly Ringwald, and Oreo flavor deviations.

Advertisement

These are rather testy times we live in, aren't they? We're having a lot of fun over on this side right now, while the lefties are running around insisting that they're living in a post-apocalyptic hellscape. It's a good thing we're right on this one. Examples of completely different takes on the same issue abound, like the worthiness of the two women whom President Trump has defeated to win the presidency.

While I was in Ann Arbor last October, I had a long conversation with a former Dem operative at a University of Michigan tailgate party. He was insisting that Kamala Harris is a brilliant woman. I pointed out that she was incapable of stringing together three coherent sentences in a row and he didn't know what I was talking about.

Maybe there are two of her.

The Hillary Clinton experience in 2016 was even more bizarre. For years, the Democrats made her out to be the smartest, most accomplished woman in the history of estrogen, a paragon of feminist achievement. In reality, everything that she'd achieved in politics had been handed to her because she helped the Democratic Party save face when she didn't leave her husband back in the '90s. I had a bit in my act back then about her signing a deal with the Devil over the Lewinsky thing. I was only partially joking.

When Granny Maojackets won the nomination in 2016, the Dems were forced into trying to package her as likable. Kamala Harris is off-putting and irritating, but Hillary Clinton is something out of a horror movie. Her campaign tried over 60 slogans and catchphrases, each with the intention of "introducing the real Hillary Clinton" to the voters. At that point, Mrs. C. had been in the public eye for almost a quarter of a century--we were painfully aware of who she was.

Advertisement

There always seemed to be something a little off about Hillary, even more so during the 2016 campaign. There was a lot of odd behavior, for which the Dems had convenient excuses. Once again, our lying eyes weren't lying to us. This is from my partner in thought crime Stephen Green:

Today's whopper of a Russiagate reveal from Intel Director Tulsi Gabbard is like spending 10 years trapped in Alice's Wonderland, only to wake up and discover that you're still there. Gabbard unleashed a 2020 House Intelligence Committee report on Russian interference in our 2016 election, including evidence that then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton suffered "psycho-emotional problems" and that Russian intelligence possessed internal DNC communications describing Clinton’s issues as including "uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression, and even cheerfulness."

Which verbal bomb-throwing pundit is it who always says that that Democrats are mentally unwell? Oh yeah, that's me. As the headline of a column I wrote last September said, "It's OK to Call Your Political Opponents Insane If They're, You Know, Insane." Hillary Clinton has been my inspiration for that for a very long time.

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned by a party that says it prizes diversity, and it is obvious that Tulsi Gabbard ain't playin'. She came to chew gum and fill the Democrats with regret, and she's completely out of gum.

Advertisement

Stephen's post mentions that the emails reveal that Mrs. Clinton may have been a smidge doped up on "heavy tranquilizers" back in the day, which explains so much. Remember that odd episode on the campaign plane in 2016 where a spaced-out Hillary looked like she was, well, doped up on heavy tranquilizers?

These Dem candidates do keep their personal physicians busy.

Given Mrs. Clinton's legendary unpleasantness, things have got to be pretty dicey for the household staff up in Chappaqua after this news. Prayers up that her aim suffers after the second box of wine should she start hurling things. Those who work close to her no doubt already have mad ducking skills.

Tulsi Gabbard is having herself a week. Before Hump Day was over, she'd already placed Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton squarely in her sights. She's got all the right people freaking out:

Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's top intelligence official, leveled allegations against Obama that no U.S. spy chief has ever made against a former president or administration. https://t.co/9ITq2Qs4WL — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 24, 2025

The flop sweat at the Democratic National Committee and in the mainstream media production meetings has to be overwhelming right now.

What a glorious time to be alive.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Advertisement

Everything Isn't Awful

Why does this look like a live Looney Toons cartoon? pic.twitter.com/gP8aZFwX7J — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) July 23, 2025

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. When You're Plotting to Overthrow the Government, Don't Put It in an Email

NYPD Hired Convicted Criminals As Recruitment Inspector Looked the Other Way

LA's Worst Problems Just Collided to Put Fire Victims Into a NEW Ring of Hell

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Don’t Ask Who Killed Late-Night TV When After All It Was You and Me

KDJ's Minuteman Update: Stories the Left Hopes You'll Miss

Shucks. Netflix Is Dropping Harry and Meghan, but They're Not Going Away Anytime Soon

Colleges in Red States Rebrand DEI and Hide Illegals from ICE

Billy Joel Reveals How He Really Feels About 'Woke' Ideology

👉Kevin O’Leary: 'Only a Moron' Would Behave Like Stephen Colbert

In Bangladesh, Increasing Islamic Radicalism Is a Worrisome Trend

SEC Sues S.C. Politician Andre Bauer’s Investment Firm for $1 Billion Fraud

Obama Judges Set Abrego Garcia Free and Protect Him From ICE, but…

The Art of the Deal. Trump Tells Countries to Open Markets for Tariff Deals

Gabbard Refers Barack Obama for Criminal Investigation Over Russiagate Scandal

Stossel. War on Capitalism

Ozzy, Epstein, and the ‘Late Show’ Are DEAD — Along With the Liberal Media

Democrats Face Crushing Public Backlash for Being ‘Too Radical'

Report: Obama Knew Russia Wanted Hillary to Win—and the Reason Why Is HUGE

Advertisement

Townhall Mothership

ADF Win: NY Settles With Christian Photographer For $225,000

Food Is Stockpiled in Gaza and the UN Is Refusing the Group Ready to Deliver It

+1. Man Who Went Viral for Throwing Rocks at Law Enforcement Vehicles During LA Riots Has Been Captured

Well, they're ghouls, so...You Won’t Believe This Pro-Abortion Legislation Championed by Democrats

Fifth Circuit Issues Another Common Sense Decision on Guns

Tradition is Great, But So Is Technology

Gun Owners Hope Review of TSA Policy Will Streamline Travel with Firearms

"FO" alert. Big Shock: DOJ Fires Wife of ICEBlock App Creator

Can they all lose? President and First Lady of France Sue Candace Owens

Megyn Kelly and Matt Taibbi Walk Through the New Russiagate Info

Angel Mom Deflects Alex Padilla's Attempt to Conflate Illegal Immigrants With Immigrants

Kari Lake's Reveal: Chinese Nationals Employed at VOA Previously Worked for CCP-Backed Outlets

Karoline Leavitt's Takedown of CNN Reporter Over Russia Collusion Hoax Docs Is a Thing of Beauty

CNN: Switching Off Tulsi's Truth Telling Faster Than a Barber on Speed to Keep Obama's Halo Polished

OUCH! Greg Gutfeld Obliterated Multiple Dem Talking Points After Jessica Tarlov Tried to Go There

Deborah Birx Proves the Left DESPISES Rural America and the People Who Live There

VIP

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #127: The Late-Night Eunuch Choir Is Pathetic

$6 Billion ‘Real-Life Wakanda’ Project in Sub-Saharan Africa Ends the Way You Would Expect

Advertisement

Socialist Ideas Keep Failing, but the Left Just Won’t Quit

The SharePoint Scandal: China Just Walked Through Our Digital Front Door

DEI Deathwatch Vol. XXXII: Everything Old Is New Again

Organ Harvesting and the Commercialization of Healthcare

Around the Interwebz

Netflix Has Been Creating Its Own Reality Stars. So It Launched Its Own Universe.

AI video is invading YouTube Shorts and Google Photos starting today

Port Royal: The Rise and (Literal) Fall of a Booming Pirate City

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

My idol - Long Island pic.twitter.com/sGR4RMxqcq — David Burliuk (@artistburliuk) July 23, 2025

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Dude.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

07/23/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR THURSDAY, JULY 24, 2025





In-Town Pool

TV Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: NewsNation

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Bloomberg Government

Radio: AP

Secondary Print: New York Post

New Media: UnHerd



EDT

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Orders and Congressional Bills

Oval Office

Closed Press



3:45 PM THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route The Federal Reserve

The White House

In-Town Travel Pool



4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT visits The Federal Reserve

The Federal Reserve

In-Town Travel Pool



5:10 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House

The White House

In-Town Travel Pool

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.