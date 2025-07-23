NYPD Hired Convicted Criminals As Recruitment Inspector Looked the Other Way

The New York City Police Department recruited over 30 convicted criminals after the department's former top recruitment officer inexplicably ignored their sketchy records. The New York Post reported last week that NYPD Inspector Terrell Anderson, who oversaw candidate screenings, allegedly ignored the checkered pasts of the new hires, according to court filings.

The inspector is now facing departmental charges, law enforcement sources told the Post.

The NYPD's police academy accepted 31 recruits even though they failed psychological tests and background checks, including those with criminal records. Despite attempts by city authorities to dismiss the new recruits, the NYC police unions have since halted any attempts to remove them from the force, after winning a temporary restraining order.

The NYPD sacked Anderson as chief of the Candidate Assessment Division in May and promptly moved him to the housing unit for "unauthorized unilateral actions," when he hired officers who failed to meet basic qualification standards, according to The New York Times.

He has since accused the top brass of pressuring him to keep non-qualified officers in the academy after NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch relaxed standards earlier this year in an attempt to boost flagging recruitment numbers.

NYPD recruitment numbers have been lagging in recent years due to a surge in early retirements and increasing demoralization in the ranks, as New York's Democrat political establishment promoted 'woke' soft-on-crime policies.

According to the New York Post, one of the 31 rookies Anderson hired had three arrests under his name, while others admitted acts such as prior drug use, solicitation for prostitution, and multiple driving violations.

One female recruit who failed her psychological exam after she "openly discussed arguments and conflicts with other people in a boastful manner," and even threatened the NYPD psychiatrist who questioned her, was passed through by Anderson.

City officials are arguing that Anderson did not have the authority to admit the recruits who failed NYPD candidate standards, calling "His actions, therefore, were a nullity." However, after the city attempted to fire the 31 officers, the NYPD Police Benevolent Association filed a restraining order to keep them on the payroll temporarily.

A local judge granted the police unions an extension for 60 days, preventing the NYPD from dismissing those recruits, despite their unsuitability to serve as law enforcement officers.

President of the Captains Endowment Association, Chris Monahan, told the New York Post that Anderson was always "open and above board" in his role in the scandal. and that he was "under tremendous pressure to fill NYPD recruit classes."

"He had a careful review process and didn't place candidates with diagnosed mental health issues in many classes," added Monahan, who also said that "Inspector Anderson had the authority under previous administrations to hire candidates."

"These are 31 police officers' lives — their livelihood," said NYPD Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry in a statement. "(The judge) understands they have families, bills, rent," said Hendry, adding, "They were just told, 'You're not entitled to any process. You're fired, 24 hours. That is wrong. The entire method — how it was done — is wrong." "They were deemed qualified New York City police officers. They were called back. They completed what they were asked to complete... These police officers were deemed qualified by the NYPD," he continued.

