Trump Tells Countries to Open Markets for Tariff Deals

Donald Trump told countries that want tariffs lowered to open their markets fully to American businesses and goods, or no dice.

Having announced new trade deals with Japan and Indonesia, Trump published a series of Truth Social posts telling countries disgruntled at U.S. tariffs that the solution lies with them. “I WILL ONLY LOWER TARIFFS IF A COUNTRY AGREES TO OPEN ITS MARKET. IF NOT, MUCH HIGHER TARIFFS! Japan’s Markets are now OPEN (for first time ever!). USA BUSINESSES WILL BOOM!” Trump wrote in his usual enthusiastic style.

He expanded on this theme in another post. “I will always give up Tariff points if I can get major countries to OPEN THEIR MARKETS TO THE USA. Another great power of Tariffs. Without them, it would be impossible to get countries to OPEN UP!!! ALWAYS, ZERO TARIFFS TO AMERICA!!!” The issue, of course, is that these angry countries impose high tariffs on our goods while demanding no tariffs on their goods. The relics of the post-WWII system, generously rigged by America to benefit war-torn countries, have long outlived any justification.

Only President Trump could have delivered this kind of deal. He brought Japan’s trade delegation into the Oval Office and led tough negotiations that secured this historic agreement.



The U.S.-Japan alliance has never been stronger. pic.twitter.com/eHzCJM4wi3 — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) July 23, 2025

Like Japan, Indonesia saw the writing on the wall. “Indonesia has also agreed, for the first time ever, to COMPLETELY OPEN ITS MARKET TO THE USA. That’s BIG!!! Our businesses will make a fortune. Likewise Japan!” Trump celebrated.

.@POTUS on the trade deal with Indonesia: "We have FULL access to Indonesia…We will pay no tariffs. So they are giving us access into Indonesia, which we never had…They are going to pay 19%, and we are going to pay nothing." 🇺🇸🤝🇮🇩 pic.twitter.com/5k08APUrnx — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 15, 2025

Yesterday, Trump bragged in customary grandiose fashion, “I just signed the largest TRADE DEAL in history with Japan. We worked on it long and hard—It’s a great deal for everybody.”

Today, he doubled down on holding up Japan as an example of what countries should do if they want favorable trade deals from America. “Remember, Japan is, for the first time ever, OPENING ITS MAKET TO THE USA, even to cars, SUV’s, Trucks, and everything else, even agriculture and RICE, which was always a complete NO, NO,” he explained.

Besides pushing countries to open their markets to the United States, Trump is also trying to sell technology and military equipment to those that aren’t hostile, including Japan. “The Open Market Japan may be as big a profit factor as the Tariffs themselves, but was only gotten because of the Tariff Power,” the president insisted. “They also agreed to buy BILLIONS OF DOLLARS WORTH OF MILITARY AND OTHER EQUIPMENT, and give us 90% of 550 BILLION DOLLARS - AND MORE!!! MAGA!!!”

More trade deals are likely to follow as countries learn from experience how onerous the tariffs they impose can be when they have to pay the same.

