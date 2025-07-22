BREAKING: Feds Bust Up Terrifying Bomb Plot in Major U.S. City

A would-be terrorist has been charged with a bomb plot and manufacturing explosive devices.

Michael Gann appears to have been of an incendiary mind and suffering from explosive hatred for humanity. The Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a press release Tuesday with details about Gann and his attempted terrorism, as well as his lies to law enforcement:

[He] manufactured at least seven improvised explosive devices (“IEDs”) using precursor chemicals—chemicals that can be combined to create an explosive mixture—that he had ordered on the internet, stored at least five IEDs and shotgun shells on adjoining rooftops of residential apartment buildings in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan, threw at least one IED onto the subway tracks of the Williamsburg Bridge, and subsequently lied to law enforcement about having disposed of his explosives and supplies in a dumpster.

In March, Gann posted a message on X and tagged President Trump, suggesting he may have been unhappy about immigration policy: "Dear @POTUS, I'm thinking just now here in NYC that it's too bad that the wall wasn't built before the National Guard would have to come here for the Protests and Riotation or would you just drop a bomb on this place while and because they seem to be coming and coming?"

Gann, 55, of Inwood, N.Y., is charged with "one count of attempted destruction of property by means of explosives, which carries a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison; one count of transportation of explosive materials, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison; and one count of unlawful possession of destructive devices, which also carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison."

From the indictment:

In or about May 2025, GANN ordered approximately two pounds of potassium perchlorate and approximately one pound of aluminum powder—precursor chemicals—online, along with over 200 cardboard tubes and over 50-feet worth of fuses. In or about early June 2025, GANN received his packages containing the precursor chemicals and other supplies, mixed the precursor chemicals together, applied a flame to the mixture, and caused an explosion. GANN subsequently assembled at least seven IEDs using the precursor chemicals, cardboard tubes, and fuses. GANN stored the precursor chemicals and at least five IEDs, pictured below, on the rooftops of residential apartment buildings in SoHo. The pictured black device contained approximately 30 grams of explosive powder—approximately 600 times the legal limit for consumer fireworks.





Gann placed a sixth IED on the subway tracks on the Williamsburg Bridge (pictured at top). A seventh IED was recovered when Gann was arrested. Right before he was arrested, Gann posted on Instagram, "Who wants me to go out to play like no tomorrow?" which may have prompted law enforcement to move in.

Gann had been searching online for information about gun background checks, 3D gun printing, and bomb-making.

The authorities charging Gann are United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton, the Commissioner of the New York City Police Department Jessica S. Tisch, and the Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Christopher G. Raia.

“The safety of New Yorkers is paramount,” said Clayton. “As alleged, Michael Gann built explosive devices, stored them on a rooftop in SoHo, and threw one onto the subway tracks—putting countless lives at risk. Thanks to swift work by our law enforcement partners, no one was harmed. That vigilance assuredly prevented a tragedy in New York.”

This is a developing story.

