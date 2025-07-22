Judges Vote to Oust Trump Attorney Alina Habba

Another day, another instance of judicial activism.

Donald Trump’s attorney Alina Habba’s nomination as U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, a position she has held as an interim, is in mortal jeopardy as New Jersey federal judges voted not to confirm her. It appears that this is a definite ouster, which means that Trump will either have to find an alternative way of getting the judges to reverse their decision or he will have to nominate a replacement.

Shockingly, the judges even hand-picked Habba’s replacement, naming Desiree Leigh Grace and totally circumventing Trump’s executive authority. This is arguably unconstitutional. Grace was reportedly already fired, however. The Justice Department fired Grace as soon as she was appointed over Alina Habba.

Grace was appointed to be Habba’s second in command, according to The New York Times. But Grace is reportedly a leftist who opposes Trump.

While Joe Biden’s nominations all seemed to get confirmed without issue, from his cabinet on down, even when there were very serious and legitimate reasons for refusing to confirm them, Trump has had endless trouble obtaining confirmations of his nominees.

Trump needs solid attorneys and judges in key positions to implement his agenda and ensure that he is not constantly blocked by judicial activism. Unfortunately, that is looking increasingly difficult. The news about Alina Habba is one more reason for Congress to exercise its authority to investigate and impeach judges for potential severe violations. After all, we have a Republican majority Congress; we should be able to address the surge in extreme judicial weaponization.

The day before the vote, Republican legal expert Mike Davis accused congressional Democrats of pressuring the New Jersey judges to kill Habba’s chances. “Democrat activists judges are trying to fire Alina Habba as U.S. Attorney right now,” he stated, adding, “15 out of 17 district judges in New Jersey were appointed by Obama and Biden, and they can vote her out of the seat. For the sole reason that she indicted a House Democrat member who allegedly assaulted a federal immigration officer.”

Davis is trying to help Habba. “Last night, I filed a House ethics complaint against Hakeem Jeffries for pressuring these judges to violate their ethics for political considerations,” he wrote. “If these judges go through with firing Alina Habba, they will also face judicial misconduct complaints.”

Habba incurred Hakeem Jeffries’ ire for indicting Rep. Monica LaIver (D-N.J.) after she aggressively assaulted ICE agents, a federal criminal offense.

The woke judges apparently object strenuously to enforcement of the law when it comes to privileged elites.

