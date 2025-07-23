KDJ's Minuteman Update: Stories the Left Hopes You'll Miss

Those pesky, good-for-nuthin tricksters at the Operation Mockingbird media masquerade ball sure seem to be talking a great deal about Jeffrey Epstein, going so far as to suggest that Donald Trump won't release the Epstein list files because he is now, suddenly, a drooling predator who is protecting his fellow pedos.

The Pravda Press truth tiefs came out with these headlines on Wednesday:

Trump Facing Mounting Pressure Over Epstein Files (ABC)

Trump’s Epstein Denials Are Ever So Slightly Unconvincing (The Atlantic)

Trump's Norm-breaking Closeness to DOJ Helped Fuel Epstein Rumor

FACT-O-RAMA! Trump has been pushing for the release of all pertinent info regarding Epstein's friends for over a week now. BOGO FACT-O-RAMA! The idea that Trump is abnormally close to his DOJ is a joke, considering that Joe Biden directed his DOJ to stop chasing pedophiles to hunt down those middle-aged J6 "insurrectionists" who, armed with Trump flags and arrhythmias, tried to "topple the government."

The same alleged news outlets didn't deem to have a problem with the Biden administration keeping the Epstein files hidden, but now it's suddenly an issue. What gives?

I believe the Left's sudden interest in all things Epstein is a smoke screen to hide the true history-shattering news coming out almost daily, much of which could hobble the Democratic Party for decades. Here are a few of the stories that the deep state swamp wigglers don't want you to know:

Tulsi Gabbard Dropping Truth Bombs

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard is declassifying things that will be more damaging to deep state prags than a night of Coldplay with your sidepiece.

Amongst the tasty nuggets being declassified are documents suggesting that then-president Barack Obama found out on Dec. 9, 2016, that Russia lacked the interest and the technology to swing the 2016 election for Trump, and Obama allegedly directed the then-Mao-loving CIA leader, John Brennan, to go create evidence proving Russia's leader Vlad Putin and Trump were involved in a bromance designed to push Trump over the finish line on Election Day. Even worse, the Russians likely wanted Hillary to win, and the reason won't surprise you.

PJ Media's own Matt Margolis covered this blockbuster story that the Democrats hope you won't see.

It seems as though Putin didn't care who won but preferred to see Hillary Clinton win because Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) somehow "located" a Democratic National Committee (DNC) document stating, "Clinton was suffering from ‘intensified psycho-emotional problems, including uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression, and cheerfulness.'" Not to mention that the Hildabeast “was placed on a daily regimen of ‘heavy tranquilizers’ and while afraid of losing, she remained ‘obsessed with a thirst for power.'"

Who would Putin have an easier time manipulating, Trump or a psycho-chick with something to prove?

‘If That F**kin B*stard Wins, We’re All Going To Hang From Nooses’ ~Hillary Clinton. pic.twitter.com/LfEdtx2akY — Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) July 21, 2025

It's the Economy, You Stupid, Globalist Lizard-people

Trump's economy is exploding. The DOW rocketed 2,635.81 (6.23%) thus far in July.

Those dreaded tariffs that we were told would reduce us to a nation of bottle-returning paupers have brought in so much cabbage that we actually saw a monthly surplus of cash — $26 billion to be exact — for the first time in decades. The price of eggs has plummeted from $8.17 in March to $3.25 today.

The average price of a gallon of gas over Independence Weekend was the lowest it's been in four years. Who was president for those four years? Awww, you know!

Trump has just announced that Japan has agreed to invest $550 billion in the United States. Trump announced the historic investment on Truth Social.

We just completed a massive Deal with Japan, perhaps the largest Deal ever made. Japan will invest, at my direction, $550 Billion Dollars into the United States, which will receive 90% of the Profits. This Deal will create Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs — There has never been anything like it.

The commies that make up today's Democratic Party don't want you to know about this either:

INCONVENIENT TRUTH-O-RAMA! A disturbing video shows one of Biden's darling illegal immigrant animals snatching the Chinese woman who escaped his mobile home after he repeatedly raped and beat her for five days and denied her both food and water.

DID YOU KNOW: A recent I&I/TIPP poll shows that 45% of people polled believe the Democratic Party has become "too radical in its views and policies." A mere 36% disagreed, and 18% were not sure. This poll may be a harbinger of something I've been saying for years; the Democratic Party's insane policies might hobble the Party for years.

Tin Foil Hattery

For those of us tinfoil hat conspiracy wackjobs haruspexes, Tucker Carlson recently interviewed former Pennsylvania Rep. Curt Weldon about 9/11.

Weldon spent a feisty 90 minutes detailing to Tucker about how the CIA was eyebrow-deep in the 9/11 attacks on the United States. He claims he knows where the bodies are buried and that he has the receipts to back him up.

He also claims the CIA helped Osama Bin Laden find safe refuge in Iran after the attacks. Pop that popcorn, this is getting good.

BREAKING NEWS-O-RAMA! As I am writing this, Tulsi Gabbard has just referred Barack Obama to the DOJ for criminal investigation! We can likely expect a bumper crop of Epstein headlines and copious use of the word "racist" for everyone who dares investigate the Bamster for being the reptile globalist slimer we suspected him to be.

HOLY SHLIT



DNI Tulsi Gabbard says she referred Barack Obama to the FBI and DOJ for prosecution pic.twitter.com/libQcf0iVo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 23, 2025

Wow, it sucks to be a liberal this year. Let's keep this yuck-fest going!

The blue-haired they/thems hate to be mocked, so let's mock them!

Check out the latest video from our patriotic friends at Jokes and a Point. These true Americans are hilarious, and leftists suck, so let's have fun!

