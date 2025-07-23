Democrats Face Crushing Public Backlash for Being ‘Too Radical'

Sometimes, I wonder if Democrats have any desire to win elections again. Six months into his renewed presidency, they have doubled down on their “resistance” strategy: attacking law enforcement, obstructing popular legislation, and parading their most radical voices on the national stage. The result? Poll after poll shows disaster for them.

Advertisement

New polling spells disaster for Democrats, who are desperate to control the narrative. It’s no secret that the party has moved relentlessly to the left, but now the numbers expose just how far out of step their brand has drifted with the American mainstream. The latest I&I/TIPP Insights poll finds a striking 45% of voters now view the Democratic Party as “too radical.” Just 36% say otherwise, and a further 18% are so fed up that they’re no longer sure what to think.

These results shrink any attempt by party strategists to claim their approach is “bold” or “forward-thinking” because the American people see through the rhetoric. The party breakdown is even more damning: only 64% of Democrats reject the “too radical” label for their own party, which means more than one out of every five Democrats will admit their own party’s gone too far off the rails.

And they wonder why they lost the election?

Among Republicans, the judgment is clear: 73% say the Democrats have veered off the leftist deep end. But perhaps most damning are independents. Here, a strong plurality — 40% — call the party too radical, and just 33% disagree.

So what’s fueling this backlash? Just look at the headlines and primetime theatrics of the past months. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, never one to miss a spotlight, recently took it upon herself to parade Zohran Mamdani, a self-described “radical Muslim socialist,” through the marble halls of Washington after his primary victory in New York City’s Democratic mayoral race. With party leaders scrambling to keep their distance, AOC seems determined to force the party further toward the fringes.

Advertisement

Recommended: Tulsi Is About To Drop More Evidence Against Barack Obama



Meanwhile, the much-hyped “resistance” playbook has fallen flat on its face. Democrats have spent months attacking law enforcement officers stationed at ICE facilities; others have rallied against the deportation of violent illegal immigrants — policies and protests that put radical interests ahead of safety and sovereignty.

The message for Democrats is that their scorched-earth opposition isn’t working. The same poll asked, “Should Democrats in Congress work with President Trump when possible, or should they focus on resisting his agenda?” The answer leaves no room for spin: 46% say cooperate with Trump, 19% say resist, and a meager 9% are unsure.

When you add the 26% who want Democrats to work with the president, depending on the issue, a staggering 72% favor cooperation, which slams the door on the progressive narrative that America wants endless obstruction.

As if the dismal polling weren’t bad enough, Democrats keep making headlines for all the wrong reasons: more radical candidates, more activist tantrums, and more desperate attempts to cling to relevance. The so-called “resistance” has devolved into a sad punchline, not a movement.

For a party that once claimed to stand for working Americans, the Democrats have become the face of elitist detachment and ideological extremism, and the numbers bear that out. While they stage anti-Trump theater in Washington and demand ever more ideological purity, voters in the real world are tuning them out. Americans want leaders who put country before party, results before rhetoric, and solutions over stunts. The warning signs couldn’t be more apparent, but after six straight months of self-inflicted chaos, don’t expect Democrats to change course anytime soon.

Advertisement

As Democrats cling to failed strategies and out-of-touch rhetoric, the American public is demanding real answers. PJ Media has never backed down from exposing uncomfortable truths and highlighting what the legacy press won’t touch. Become a PJ Media VIP for ad-free browsing, members-only material, and more — just use the promo code FIGHT for 60% off. Act now to keep truth in the headlines!