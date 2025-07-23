When You're Plotting to Overthrow the Government, Don't Put It in an Email

Today's whopper of a Russiagate reveal from Intel Director Tulsi Gabbard is like spending 10 years trapped in Alice's Wonderland, only to wake up and discover that you're still there.

Gabbard unleashed a 2020 House Intelligence Committee report on Russian interference in our 2016 election, including evidence that then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton suffered "psycho-emotional problems" and that Russian intelligence possessed internal DNC communications describing Clinton’s issues as including "uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression, and even cheerfulness."

Do you doubt the Russian assessment? I'll just leave this here for you:

Most people don't know that cheerfulness is a "psycho-emotional problem," but then, most people don't have access to Clinton's pharmacist.

I trust that one of my PJ Media colleagues will do the full writeup of the Clinton story, but I'd like to give you a chance to step back and look at the bigger picture — because Wonderland is even weirder than Lewis Carroll imagined.

With Gabbard's one big email reveal after another, it's safe to conclude that not only are Swamp creatures just as conniving as you'd dared to imagine, they're even stupider than you might have thought.

And Another Thing: Gabbard seems to be on the outs with the Trump administration on Iran policy, and perhaps increasingly on Russia policy, too — as I reported a while back, at least on the Iran angle. But can you imagine anyone else doing the Deep State cleanup job she's doing right now? She's a woman scorned by her old party, sure, but more importantly, she's sharp and fearless, too.

A name you know — I won't say who — many years ago advised that whenever you need to discuss something important that could be misconstrued by people out to get you, always do it over the phone. Never, they told me, put it in an email or a text message. They warned me never to put anything sensitive in writing — no emails, no texts. Paper trails get people burned. And if what you’re discussing wouldn’t need to be twisted to land you in hot water? All the more reason to keep it off the record.

Heh.

Going a bit further, anybody who's ever watched a mobster movie knows that even over the phone, it's best to speak in code.

So what to make of high-ranking Democrats emailing one another about Hillary's daily regimen of "heavy tranquilizers," former Obama intel chiefs discussing how to bolster the Biden campaign, or Obama Himself ordering the intel community to alter its Russiagate findings to hamstring the incoming Trump administration?

I'm not 100% certain what to make of it, but Gabbard releasing the paper trail for all to see is just as revealing about Deep State hubris as it is about their schemes and methods.

The conclusion I'm forced to draw — keeping in mind that this is purely speculative — is this.

The Swamp failed to keep Trump from winning the White House in 2016. They redoubled their efforts to tilt the playing field in 2020 and 2024 — and never expected, due to Trump's first-term failure to drain the Swamp, that they'd get caught.

But Trump 2.0 the DGAF Edition isn't messing around.

Gabbard is doing the difficult and risky work that Trump just didn't have the right people in place to do during his first term.

Soon, we'll see if Attorney General Pam Bondi is the right person to do the even more difficult and dangerous work of holding these conspirators accountable — if that’s even possible.

